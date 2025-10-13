Newsletter: Should the credits get the credit?

The Ohio Controlling Board earlier this year extended JobsOhio’s lease of its state liquor franchise, which is how JobsOhio is funded. Critics have questioned the arrangement.

“We haven’t been competitive with some of our neighboring states and we’ve been behind the national average in job creation, so I’m questioning the efficacy of this organization,” said Rep. Tristan Rader, D-Lakewood, as quoted in Ohio Capital Journal.

A JobsOhio spokesman countered: “With very few exceptions, all JobsOhio assistance is provided for competitive projects that would have otherwise gone to another state or not moved forward without the support of JobsOhio.”

Electric rates poised to rise further.

Confirmed: State interest in the former Hara Arena property.

Challenging a new hemp ban in Ohio.

Are Ohio tax credits worth the return on investment?

The situation: Ohio offers big companies plenty of tax credits to launch new work sites and create jobs. But any return on that investment is often realized only slowly, if at all, a new report argues.

Examples of successful — and less successful — incentives to fuel job creation can be seen in projects around the region and the state.

The investment: As of early 2025, the state had 177 tax exemptions, credits or deductions worth more than $12 billion a year, which would amount to more than a quarter of the revenue the state collects, according to a new report from Policy Matters Ohio, a left-leaning think tank. Put another way, this is more than the state’s total collection in personal income tax last fiscal year.

AES Ohio takes first steps in seeking higher rates — again

The situation: AES Ohio is in the midst of working to persuade state utility regulators to raise its distribution rates.

Now, the Dayton electric company is gearing up to apply for higher rates for 2027 to 2029.

Rising rates: If regulators approve new rates as proposed, annual increases for the “typical customer” would be less than 3% annually each year for three years, a spokeswoman for the AES Ohio said.

“It was really important to us, looking at these cases, to make sure these increases were reasonable, at or below the rate of inflation,” she said.

Governor confirms interest in former Hara site

Confirmation: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed the state’s interest in selecting the former Hara Arena property as the future site of a proposed mental health facility. What he said: The state is eyeing the site to construct an estimated $300 million state-run behavioral health care facility on the 130-acre property.

“That certainly is, at this point, the preferred site, (but) it’s not totally done yet,” DeWine told the Dayton Daily News.

Retailers challenge Ohio hemp ban

The controversy: An industry trade group in Ohio is challenging Gov. Mike DeWine in court over his executive orders to ban all sales of intoxicating hemp in the state starting today. The suit: A recent lawsuit alleges that DeWine‘s executive orders to ban intoxicating hemp sales exceeded his authority. Plaintiffs in the case are members of the Ohio Healthy Alternatives Association. The case was filed in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. Intentions?: DeWine argues it was never the intention of federal or state legislators to create an unregulated market of intoxicating hemp products.

As payday approaches, Fairborn pantry sees keener interest from military families

Bottom line: President Trump said he has ordered Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to “use all available funds to get our troops PAID on October 15th.” Meanwhile: There is growing uncertainty. The executive director of a Fairborn food pantry says she is seeing more questions and more traffic, often from military families.

