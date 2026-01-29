Newsletter: Shutdown avoided?

Where Anduril stands in Ohio, a year after its manufacturing announcement.

Lawmakers remind FAA of state’s advanced air mobility strengths.

Snow, and a lot of it.

Israeli engineering firm to open Dayton outpost

The situation: When 1960 Troy St. was shown to have been sold in Montgomery County auditor’s records earlier this month, I noticed.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority Wednesday approved a tax credit to the Katz Group, an Israeli engineering and construction firm, paving the way for what state and local advocates hope will be 50 new full-time-equivalent jobs at 1960 Troy and a $4.7 million annual payroll.

Read the story.

Lawmakers: Keep Ohio at the heart of advanced air mobility

A letter from the legislators: Ohio lawmakers are urging the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to position Ohio agencies as key players in a new federal effort to encourage production of a new kind of aircraft.

The letter — signed by Sen. Jon Husted and U.S. Reps. Mike Turner and Warren Davidson, with 14 others — urges the FAA to consider DriveOhio and Ohio Department of Transportation’s application for the FAA’s Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) Integration Pilot Program.

Read the story.

One year on, Anduril builds in Ohio

One-year anniversary: Anduril is celebrating its first anniversary in Ohio with construction well underway on a Pickaway County site for a sprawling aircraft manufacturing operation.

Some 50 workers, many of them veterans, are already at work at what the defense contractor calls its “Arsenal-1″ complex near Rickenbacker Airport in the Columbus area.

Read the story.

Tobias opens new Far Hills chapel

You’ve driven past it: After a year of construction and questions, the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel has reopened with a new building and more space to serve families.

The chapel, at 5471 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., opened Jan. 22 after being razed a year ago.

Read the story.

Springfield Haitians come to grips with loss of TPS status

Credit: Buck Creek Photography Credit: Buck Creek Photography

What’s happening: On a recent afternoon, at a mostly empty Caribbean restaurant in southeast Springfield, Pushon Jacques grimaced as he talked about what could happen if and when Haiti loses its Temporary Protected Status.

Impact: “It has a big impact,” said Jacques, 41, a TPS holder. “I won’t be able to work, I will not be able to provide for my family. It’s a bad situation to be in.”

Read the story.

Newsletter numbers

About 4,000: Anduril’s 10-year buildout plan calls for about 4,000 employees working in a Pickaway County manufacturing complex covering some 5 million square feet. Read the story.

Up to 15,000: The Springfield area is home to an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 Haitian residents. Read the story.

Contact me: Tell me about your business at tom.gnau@coxinc.com or on X, where DMs are always on. I’m also on LinkedIn and on our Dayton Business page, with my colleagues. Find me as well on my Facebook page.

Newsletter roundup

Snow business: Snow keeps accidents down, mechanics tell us.

Snow emergencies: Lifting across the region as of Thursday.

Snow shelter: Checking up on Dayton homeless shelters.

The Flyers: The challenge they face tonight.

Bellbrook office district: Greenlit.