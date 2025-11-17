Newsletter: Shutting down the shutdown

In this newsletter:

Christmas trees are going up, but not prices.

What a Shark Tank investor had to say in Butler County.

For a Kettering man, the chickens will not come home to roost.

Wright-Patterson personnel return to work

What happened: Operations at Wright-Patterson are returning to normal after President Donald Trump signed a funding bill ending a record 43-day shutdown of the federal government.

“Following the signed Continuing Resolution, all previously furloughed personnel have returned to duty, and we are in the process of resuming normal operations,” a representative of Air Force Materiel Command headquarters told us.

Read the story.

AES Ohio seeks higher rates

What happened: Dayton-area electric utility AES Ohio is seeking approval from state regulators to raise rates as part of a “three-year rate plan,” a new regulatory framework under House Bill 15 that requires electric utilities to propose long-term investments and estimate associated rate increases.

This AES Ohio rate plan review will be the first conducted by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio under the new process established by HB 15, which took effect in August and aims to ensure Ohio can meet future electricity demand while keeping costs affordable.

What the company said: “By setting amounts in advance, customers can plan their annual budgets with greater confidence,” said Tom Raga, president of AES Ohio. “We will continue to support those in need by maintaining and expanding assistance programs for customers facing financial hardship.”

Read the story.

ALSO: Regulators OK higher distribution rates.

Citing finances, accreditor places Wittenberg on probation

What happened: Wittenberg University in Springfield’s accreditation status has been changed to “accredited on probation” due to ongoing financial concerns.

“Probation is a public sanction that allows the institution a period of time to resolve the areas of concern,” said the accrediting agency, the Higher Learning Commission. “The initial period for probation is up to two years. While on probation, the institution remains accredited.”

Read the story.

Tree farms are raising trees, not prices

What you need to know: Be of good cheer. Some costs may be higher this holiday season, but people who want a natural Christmas tree are in luck — if they act early.

Area Christmas tree growers say they aren’t raising prices this year despite recent seasons of drought and an increased demand for natural trees.

What they told us: Scott Anderson, owner of Advent Christmas Tree Farm, 10581 Haber Road in Englewood, said he’s not raising prices yet, but predicts that may have to change at some point.

This spring, before the summer drought, Anderson planted 2,300 trees. “We have lost about 500 of those already and we are losing more each day,” Anderson said.

Read the story.

Shark Tank investor: Entrepreneurs can save the world

Acumen: Some of the world’s biggest problems will be up to entrepreneurs to solve, said Daymond John, CEO of FUBU and an investor on the television show “Shark Tank.”

John is familiar with Hamilton as he is friends with his one-time Shark Tank investment partner Brad Baker, owner of Pinball Garage and All8Up. He had dinner at the recently opened Hamilton restaurant Carmagnola, before taking questions in Parrish Auditorium at Miami University Hamilton.

(Some of) What he said: “You can’t stop a great entrepreneur from succeeding; they’re going to succeed, regardless. Things will always change. No matter what, something is going to happen, and it’s up to entrepreneurs who I think are going to solve these matters.”

Read the story.

Newsletter numbers:

$448,333: How much Cincinnati Bengals wide receive Ja’Marr Chase will lose in docked pay Sunday. See the story.

30%: Tariff rates on Christmas trees imported from China have fluctuated this year but are hovering around 30%.

3%: If approved by state regulators, the average AES Ohio customer would see electric rates rise approximately 3% or less each year for three years, beginning in 2027, according to an AES Ohio spokeswoman. The utility recently applied to the state for a new three-year rates plan. (See story above.)

