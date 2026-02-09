Newsletter: Sinclair takes (simulated) flight

In this newsletter:

The president of the University of Dayton makes a hard decision about his future.

The best friend to Dayton-area small businesses?

Headed to Chicago? Good news from Dayton International.

Sinclair shows off its Beta Technologies mobile flight simulator

The evolution of aviation: Sinclair Community College pulled back the curtain last week on a flight simulator meant to act as a springboard to the rapidly growing world of advanced air mobility.

For months, leaders of Sinclair have looked forward to taking receipt of a Beta Technologies’ ALIA CTOL (Conventional Takeoff and Landing Aircraft). They expect that plane in June.

But Sinclair owns a mobile flight simulator — and a new workshop is introducing participants to the plane via the simulator, found near the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence at Springfield-Beckley.

Read the story.

RECALL: Sinclair will have its own plane.

Eric Spina to retire as UD president

The news: University of Dayton President Eric Spina plans to retire in June 2027 after serving 11 years as UD’s 19th president, following nearly 40 years in higher education.

Spina said his choice is “without a doubt, the hardest thing I have ever done.”

Read the story.

AFMC: A friend to small businesses

What you need to know: Air Force Materiel Command, headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, said it spent $10.7 billion with small businesses in fiscal year 2025, surpassing the $10.3 billion spent in fiscal 2024.

Read the story.

Beefed-up downtown Dayton police presence on track

What you should know: Dayton’s temporary police substation in downtown Dayton is on track to be operational by March, city officials say.

Dayton city commissioners approved a lease for the 30 S. Main St. property through Jan. 31, 2029 — totaling $300,494, or $8,347 per month.

Read the story.

DAY adds passengers, United connections to Chicago

Credit: Thomas Vangel Credit: Thomas Vangel

The Chicago way: The city of Dayton is celebrating higher departure numbers and new flights from Dayton International Airport to Chicago in a challenging era for aviation.

Growth: The new capacity to Chicago will feature more flights and upgraded aircraft over the next six months, the city said.

Read the story.

Newsletter numbers

$59.7 billion: Total spending for the Air Force Material Command small business office. Read the story.

$964,000: The value of a contract with with L.J. DeWeese Co. for a project that aims to calm the traffic on Philadelphia Drive. Read the story.

Contact me: Tell me about your business at tom.gnau@coxinc.com or on X, where DMs are always on. I’m also on LinkedIn and on our Dayton Business page, with my colleagues. Find me as well on my Facebook page.

Newsletter roundup

Arch: What Darrell Hedric means in Oxford.

Falcon’s Wings & Grill: Open in West Carrollton.

Greenlit: New Beavercreek subdivision.

McCoy: Why the MLB needs a salary cap.

Kroger: Has a new CEO.