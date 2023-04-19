Newsletter: Sneak peek of bubble tea lounge opening tomorrow in Dayton 😍

Other recipes that readers are looking for include the hamburger recipe (including the sauce) from Goody-Goody previously located on Salem Avenue in Dayton, the salad dressing recipe from Duke’s Golden Ox previously located on South Main Street in Dayton, the salad dressing recipe from El Greco’s Pizza Villa previously located on Salem Avenue in Dayton, the recipe for shrimp andre from Alex’s restaurant previously located on 725 in Miamisburg and the recipe for cornbread from Burbank’s previously located on Colonel Glenn in Beavercreek.

There were also several requests for items from Rike’s including the recipes for the bakery’s bran muffins and the Nectar drink. Readers also requested the recipes for Dominic’s manicotti, lasagna and salad dressing.

If you have any of the recipes, email me here so I can forward it on! Are there other recipes you wish you had from former restaurants in the Dayton area? Or do you know of a longtime favorite dish that is still offered in the area, but at a different establishment? Let me know your thoughts!

There is a five-course themed tribute dinner featuring dishes once enjoyed at The Barnsider, Peasant Stock, L’Auberge and King Cole happening Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at Watermark in Miamisburg. For more information about this dinner, click here.

Billie Gold Bubble Tea to open lounge in Dayton

All I have to say is what a vibe! I took a sneak peek inside Billie Gold Bubble Tea’s brick-and-mortar space at 732 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood.

The lounge is opening at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20.

From lamp shades and plants hanging from the ceiling to booths wrapped in pink reflective tape, the Billie Gold Bubble Tea Lounge is the perfect place to take an Instagram-worthy photo and grab a bubble tea. My favorite drink is the 937 Lemonade featuring blueberry lemonade and popping strawberry boba. I can’t wait to explore more of the menu at this location!

Owner Nicole Cornett told me she first opened as a food truck in October 2018. She explained when she first started there were no bubble tea shops in Dayton.

To take a look at my sneak peek photos, click here.

New rooftop restaurant, bar to open in downtown Dayton

The Foundry, a new rooftop restaurant and bar serving chef-driven, gastropub cuisine from a wood fire oven, is opening soon atop the AC Hotel in downtown Dayton, according to a press release from the restaurant.

The restaurant sits on the seventh floor of the hotel at 124 Madison St. and has views overlooking Day Air Ballpark.

Guests can expect a wide variety of elevated wood oven dishes and seasonal cuisines touched by fire. Selections range from pizzas and burgers to small plates and starters.

In addition to promising an Instagram-worthy menu and views, the drinks will join in the fun. The restaurant says the bar program will feature an extensive cocktail menu with a focus on bourbons and premium liquors from Asia, Europe and South America. The cocktails will feature fun garnishes like baseball-shaped ice cubes and edible glitter.

The restaurant does not have an exact opening date at this time. In March, when the hotel first opened, officials said the restaurant was expected to follow in April or May.

Speakeasy Miso holds soft opening in Troy

Speakeasy Miso, a new ramen restaurant in Troy, is holding a soft bar opening with sake, beer, wine, cocktails and izakaya-style snacks.

General manager Lauren Stites told me she decided to start off by opening the bar because of staffing. She explained it was easy to train the bar staff on classic, speakeasy cocktails and sake.

As the training progresses, the izakaya (meaning Japanese brew pub)-style snacks will rotate. Stites said offerings last week included edamame, seaweed salad, dumplings and spicy tuna.

Stites said she is hopeful to serve additional food options in the next three weeks. The plan is to start small with a few ramens as staff knowledge builds.

In the future, customers can expect a full menu with ramen, udon and sushi. Stites said the 4,060-square-foot space has a larger kitchen than its sister restaurant, Speakeasy Ramen in Springfield.

Speakeasy Miso, located at 101 W. Main St., is open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For a sneak peek inside the restaurant, click here.

Quick Bites:

🍷 New bar featuring Spanish and Portuguese inspired small plates and wine opens today: Pequeños Tapas and Wine Bar, located at 31 Monument Square in downtown Urbana, is opening to the public at 5:30 p.m. after a ribbon cutting.

😋 Dayton festival looking for food vendors: For Dayton By Dayton, a family-friendly festival celebrating its fourth year and showcasing local talent, is returning to RiverScape MetroPark on Saturday, June 10 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for more details.

🍽 New Mediterranean restaurant opens in Miamisburg: Babylon Mediterranean Cuisine is located at 9656 Springboro Pike.

⚾ Ice Pops now available at Day Air Ballpark: Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops has partnered with the city’s hometown team to bring Cookies and Cream, Strawberry, Strawberry Lemonade and Orange Banana ice pops to the stadium.

🍳 New event featuring mimosas, brunch bites to benefit Blue Star Mothers: Planned2Give is presenting Mimosa Madness at Top of the Market in on Sunday, April 30. For more information about the event, click here.

Tell Us:

