Newsletter: ‘Stratos’ takes flight

A label on a missile fragment in Iran points to Dayton.

A downtown business owner speaks out.

The passing of a local executive.

Groundbreaking brings ‘Stratos’ a step closer

What happened: Ground was ceremonially broken Thursday for new dual research and office parks on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base property, the fruit of a 50-year lease with the federal government.

What advocates said: Celebrating progress toward ‘Stratos Hilltop’ and ‘Stratos Valley,’ Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine praised developer Synergy. ““They truly pushed this project to the finish line,” he said.

Iran photo shows missile fragment with Dayton company’s label

What you should know: A New York Times story on the destruction of a school in Iran by a Tomahawk missile features Iranian government photos of a device that is labeled as originating with a manufacturer once located on Stanley Avenue.

A story published this week by the Times shows Iranian photos of remnants of a U.S. Tomahawk missile that the newspaper said was “from the deadly strikes that hit a naval base and elementary school in southern Iran on Feb. 28.”

‘My reputation has been damaged.’ Dayton salon owner speaks out

Zoom in: Dayton city commissioners recently discussed Rabbit Hole Books and Lisse Beauty Bar, both businesses that have been closed following an intentionally set fire nearly a month ago.

The businesses have been shut down by the city since Feb. 12, when a fire was started by an unknown individual in a boarded-up parking garage bathroom adjacent to the bookstore. A public nuisance order was issued for the building 11 days later, following an inspection.

Former Berry Investments president dies at 83

What happened: William T. “Bill” Lincoln, former president of Berry Investments, the investments arm of the Charles D. Berry Foundation, died Feb. 25 at age 83.

Lincoln’s relationship with the Berry family began in 1976, when he moved to Dayton to join KeyBank’s trust department.

Growth mode: Dayton Children’s newest plan

What you should know: Dayton Children’s plans more space for rehabilitative services near its main campus in Dayton.

Zoom in: The new building, set to be built at 437 Valley St., will create more space to care for children in need of physical, speech or occupational therapies.

