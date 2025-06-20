Newsletter: Summertime = air show time

The fun starts tomorrow. Go to daytonairshow.com for ticket info.

In this newsletter:

The aftermath of a fire at the Arcade.

The challenges facing Miami Twp.

From Fairmont High School to the cockpit of a C-5 Galaxy.

Dayton Air Show pivots with inaugural Flight Fest

The CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show is changing it up this year.

What’s different: There will be no parade tonight in Vandalia. Instead, there will be a big party.

Did you say ‘party?’ Scott Buchanan, chairman of the U.S. Air and Trade Show Board, which produces the show, said Flight Fest is free but tickets are required. Guests will have a chance to meet pilots and hear the Lt. Dan Band, featuring actor Gary Sinise, who has long supported U.S. service members.

“That will be probably the biggest difference,” from previous air shows, Buchanan said. “Giving the jet teams and the military more access to the public.”

Read the story.

ALSO: Fairmont grad to fly the mighty C-5 into the Dayton Air Show

CenterPoint Energy plans to sell Ohio gas business

In a bid to buttress capital, Dayton-area natural gas provider CenterPoint Energy says it will sell its Ohio natural gas business.

The Houston, Texas-based company recently increased a 10-year capital expenditure plan to $52.5 billion through 2030. Selling the Ohio assets would be part of that.

What this means for you: On its web site, CenterPoint says: “From a day-to-day customer perspective, our Ohio customers should see no impact during the sales process and will continue to receive safe, reliable and affordable natural gas service from CenterPoint, and all aspects of our customer service will remain the same.”

Read the story.

Taking flight: Three Birds in Dayton

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The owners of Three Birds have officially opened their doors in Dayton near Oakwood and Kettering after a ribbon cutting.

The restaurant, at 1025 Shroyer Road, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

What to expect: Customers can look for “new American” cuisine with items such as a smash burger, chicken wings, pimento cheese, tuna tataki, corn dog shrimp, salads, rotisserie chicken and more.

Read the story.

Arcade fire temporarily closes Table 33

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The fire: Table 33 is temporarily closed for cleanup and repairs after a fire in a residential unit above the restaurant happened June 12.

“The fire happened while we were already operating and it wasn’t until later that afternoon that water started coming down to the restaurant,” said owner Charlie Carroll. “We did all that we could.”

The aftermath: Carroll said crews must rip the restaurant’s ceiling out and clean a drop ceiling above the kitchen as a precaution.

“It’s pretty frustrating,” Carroll said. “It could take upwards of a month before we’re open again.”

Read the story.

Albertsons chooses Stratacache for displays, sales insights

Dayton-grown tech: One of the largest groceries in the United States is working with downtown Dayton-based Stratacache to power new in-store advertising displays.

Albertsons Media Collective named Stratacache as the partner behind a new fleet of digital screens, to be placed in in high traffic areas such as store entry-ways and produce departments.

What they said: “Understanding the impact of in-store digital advertising is key. Stratacache’s technology foundation for closed-loop measurement was a significant factor in our decision to partner with them,” Liz Roche, vice president of media and measurement at Albertsons Media Collective, said.

Read the story.

Contact me: Thanks for reading. Tell me about your business at tom.gnau@coxinc.com or at X and Bluesky. I’m also on LinkedIn and on our Dayton Business page, with my colleagues. Find me as well on my Facebook page here.

Quick hits

Miami Twp.’s problem: 9 things to know

Mike Foley’s attorney: Files to withdraw ‘no contest’ plea.

Former Wiley’s GM: Set to manage Centerville bar.

Local moratorium: Extended on gas stations.

Dayton industrial sites: Sell for $9 million