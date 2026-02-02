Newsletter: Super Bowl wings, a wine dinner review and more food news 🍗

Are you watching the game with family? Friends? Streaming “Bridgerton” on Netflix instead?

For those looking for a place to go, we have a list of places hosting Super Bowl watch parties, where the beer will be flowing and wings frying.

Lifestyles Reporter Alex Cutler has that list here.

Some reports show more than $1 billion will be spent on wings just for the Super Bowl. Yep, billion with a “b.” The estimate for this year is 1.48 billion wings served.

Enjoy the final football weekend of the season, and go ... Seatriots? Pathawks? (The Brad-and-Angelina mashup of the team names escapes me.)

***

Joui Wine elevates Dayton’s wine scene

The walls have pops of color. The cocktails have playful names like “Venus in Blue Jeans” and “Passing Through Pottsfield.” But what matters most is this: the Joui Wine staff never makes you feel inadequate for not knowing a ton about wine, food & dining content creator Anne Kane says.

Review: Four-course Duckhorn wine dinner at Carrabba’s

When Food Wine & Dine Writer Ray Marcano heard Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Washington Twp. has a four-course Duckhorn wine dinner, he was intrigued by it being a casual spot with a reasonable per-person price point ($60 plus tax and tip).

He shares his review with us here, noting the dinner was a little too quick.

“The dinner started at 6:30 p.m., and the checks came by 7:40 p.m. That’s far too fast for a wine dinner, which should be relaxing so you can enjoy the experience and company. A little more leisure would go a long way.”

'Chasing perfection while serving pizza at home'

Food columnist Whitney Kling shares what it has been like opening a food spot inside The Silos while also needing to feed her kids at home.