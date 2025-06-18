Newsletter: Table 33 temporarily closed; two new places to check out in Dayton 🍔🍴

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The 11,000-square-foot venue, located at 416 E. First St., features eight lanes of duckpin bowling, a two-person soccer game, retro pinball machines, pop-a-shot basketball, a two-story slide, giant Jenga and Connect Four, patio pong, hookie and corn hole.

Craft cocktails and local beers are available at the indoor and outdoor bars. Pins currently features a spring and summer cocktail menu that’s a throwback to the 80s and 90s.

The venue does not serve food, but guests are allowed to bring it in or have it delivered. They do have plans to schedule food trucks right outside the building.

Table 33 is temporarily closed

Table 33 is temporarily closed for cleanup and repairs after a small fire occurred in a residential unit above the restaurant on June 12.

“The fire happened while we were already operating and it wasn’t until later that afternoon that water started coming down to the restaurant,” said owner Charlie Carroll. “We did all that we could. Service Pro was on site and trying to deal with it in real time and now it’s just at a point where we can’t in good faith… operate with knowing how much water came onto the ceiling.”

The restaurant does not have a reopening date at this time, but plans to share updates as they become available.

Three Birds opens in Dayton: Here’s what to expect

The owners of Three Birds have officially opened their doors on Shroyer Road in Dayton near the Oakwood border after a ribbon cutting yesterday.

“Thanks for all your support and all the anticipation,” said Chris Dimmick, who owns the restaurant with David Kittredge, Ginger Roddick and Chef Jorge Guzman. “It’s been a really fun process to breathe new life into this historic building.”

Customers can expect New American cuisine with items such as a smash burger (pictured above), chicken wings, pimento cheese, tuna tataki (pictured below), corn dog shrimp, salads, rotisserie chicken, steak frites, cacio e pepe, and much more.

I tried the Oklahoma smash burger and it was one of the best burgers I’ve had in awhile. The special sauce was not only on the top, but on the bottom too. Plus, you can’t go wrong with those fries!

Agnes to open in former Corner Kitchen space

After operating out of the Wympee building on East Third Street for about four years, Agnes is moving to Dayton’s Oregon District.

The Caribbean restaurant will be located at 613 E. Fifth St. in the former location of Corner Kitchen. A grand opening is expected to take place in about a month.

Customers will still be able to grab their favorite foods such as oxtails, lamb burgers, lamb bowls, jerk chicken bowls, cheesesteak fries and brown sugar lemonades.

New items will include lamb chops, escovitch fish, pineapple bowls, turkey legs, curry carrots and at least two more vegetables such as broccoli or corn on the cob.

In addition to the restaurant, Agnes will feature a Caribbean dry goods store next to Luna Gifts & Botanicals on Wayne Avenue.

Quick Bites

🍗 CityBird chicken restaurant is expanding: With six locations operating across Cincinnati, the brand is looking to double its footprint in its hometown and has found a potential site for the first location in Dayton.

🍔 Culver’s to open soon in West Carrollton: The new restaurant at 1100 East Dixie Drive has a scheduled start date of July 7.

Former Wiley’s GM to lead Ditto Bar in Centerville

Ditto Bar is set to open in the former space of Crabshire’s Tavern in Uptown Centerville this fall.

The business will be led by Erica Hamden, former general manager of Wiley’s Comedy Club.

“I worked there for 22 years,” she said. “Down there in the district, you’re part of a family and a community and I kind of hope to bring that same vibe here to Centerville with the bar that we’re doing.

The bar will feature two covered outdoor patios and, while it won’t serve full meals, it will offer bar snacks and occasionally host food trucks and weekly events.

What I’ve been eating 🍴

If you’re looking for hibachi bowls on-the-go, you should check out Zen Grill in Kettering.

I stopped by the restaurant at 2821 Wilmington Pike and had a hibachi steak bowl with white rice, broccoli, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, bean sprouts and yum yum sauce.

You could tell they used fresh ingredients and cooked it to order.

When I talked with Hannah Huang, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Bob, she said customers can expect the same type of food you would typically get at a hibachi restaurant — just without the show.

“Every meal is a balance of simplicity and taste — grilled protein, crisp vegetables, and fragrant rice, elevated with our signature sauces. It’s everything you love, with nothing you don’t," Huang said.

