Newsletter: The Breakfast Club is open in Springboro; new vendor coming soon to W. Social Tap & Table 🍽️

The restaurant is located in Wright Station at the corner of Main Street and Central Avenue.

Customers can expect a family-friendly environment with made-from-scratch breakfast and lunch items. Favorites include the breakfast enchilada, steak and eggs and pancakes.

I tried the fajita chicken omelet (pictured below) featuring fajita spiced chicken, peppers, onions and cheddar cheese. It was topped with Monterey jack, green onions and chipotle hollandaise. It was great!

The Springboro restaurant has the same menu as the Lebanon location, in addition to alcoholic drinks such as mimosas, Irish coffees and espresso martinis.

Did you know? The Breakfast Club originally opened in 1993 at 601 S. Main St., where The Brunch Club stands today.

The restaurant operated in downtown Dayton for almost seven years until they decided to move to Lebanon in 2000 at 102 N. Broadway St.

Both locations are open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Mz. Jade’s Soul Food plans move to standalone restaurant

Naiyozcsia King Thomason, the owner of Mz. Jade’s Soul Food, has announced Sunday as her last day at W. Social Tap & Table.

This news comes as she prepares to open a standalone, carryout and delivery restaurant six minutes down the road. Additional details about the location are to be announced.

“W. Social has been great to me. Dayton has been great to me,” Thomason said. “It’s just that I wanted a standalone restaurant and give somebody else a chance to come in there after me and be able to do their thing.”

Courtland’s Mobile Grill coming soon to W. Social Tap & Table

The new vendor taking the spot of Mz. Jade’s Soul Food is Guy C. Ansley of Courtland’s Mobile Grill.

Ansley is a 1981 Jefferson High School graduate who has been in food service management for more than 30 years.

“I went out on faith 15 years ago,” Ansley said. “I started at the West Town Shopping center. I was there for two years and then eventually I got downtown at Courthouse Square — which I’ve been for the last 13 years.”

Courtland’s features comfort food with favorites such as the Betty Burger, cheesesteaks, whiting fish and chicken wings. Every Friday, he has ribs.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

A family-friendly block party will be held this weekend in Dayton’s Wright Dunbar District featuring more than 30 food trucks and 80 retail vendors.

Wright Dunbar Day runs from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, rain or shine.

Food trucks expected to be in attendance include Cece’s Kitchen, Courtland’s Mobile Grill, De’Lish, Houdini’s Kitchen and Renny’s Henny Wings. Retail vendors include anything from clothing and jewelry to body care and flowers.

During the festival, West Third Street will be blocked from Shannon to Broadway Streets.

Quick Bites

🍔 McDonald’s is hiring thousands in region: There are 4,600 positions for new employees open locally, and a special hiring event is taking place to get those filled. READ MORE.

🛒 Trenton family getting out of grocery business: Two brothers Bill Daniels Jr., 68, and Doug Daniels, 65, have sold their stores, and now Todd Daniels, the youngest of the three boys, is selling Todd’s IGA in Trenton.

🍽️ ‘Whoo Cooks for You’: Multi-course dinner to be at Glen Helen Raptor Center in Yellow Springs.

Chappys has been serving comfort food in Washington Twp. for 10 years

For about 30 years, Dave Camplin and his wife, Lori, have been making their mark on the food and beverage scene throughout the Dayton region.

From owning Sloopy’s in Dayton’s Oregon District to introducing craft beer to the region through Chappys Tap Room and Grille in Moraine, the couple is now celebrating 10 years in Washington Twp. with Chappys Social House.

Their secret to success is having passion for what they do and an immense amount of care for their restaurant and customers.

“I care about everything that goes on in my restaurant from my food to how my customers are treated,” Camplin said. “What I tell my servers and my bartenders is treat people how you want to be treated. That’s been my philosophy from day one.”

What I’ve been eating 🍴

At the Yellow Springs Street Fair a few weeks ago, I not only had the vegetarian overstuffed black bean nachos from Current Cuisine, but I stopped at the De’Lish food truck for her soul rolls.

The soul rolls are corn meal crusted featuring greens, shaved carrots and chicken inside. They are topped with a sweet Thai chili sauce and served with a side of fries.

They are a must if you stop by the food truck!

