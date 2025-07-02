Newsletter: The Century’s summer cocktail menu & 2 new concepts coming to Dayton Arcade 🍸🍴

“We’re throwing a Koji Burger takeover preview to show everyone what we’ve been cooking up — and to give people a first look at how we’re evolving,“ Weiner said.

Customers can expect some new food items, burger giveaways every hour and an exclusive merch collaboration with Big Iron Tattoo from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. A new run of cocktails will be available starting at 4 p.m.

Here’s a look at the menu:

The Old School: Two koji-aged patties with Swiss cheese, roasted tomato, brown butter onion, white soy mayo and iceberg lettuce.

Two koji-aged patties with Swiss cheese, roasted tomato, brown butter onion, white soy mayo and iceberg lettuce. Diner Style: Deep fried bologna with buffalo burrata, merlot onion and basil.

Deep fried bologna with buffalo burrata, merlot onion and basil. Vegan Cold Noodles: Sweet potato noodles, Zhong sauce, honey orange peanuts and tons of herbs (the owners did a version of this at their latest farm dinner)

There will also be a new version of the vegan melt, a new salad, a new dessert and some mainstays.

The owners have picked a final date for Jollity dinner service. It will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Century launches summer cocktail menu under new general manager

When Keith Milligan became general manager of The Century in February, it was a dream come true after 25 years in the food and beverage industry.

“There’s a lot of jobs that you just do to do, and you get to do it for a paycheck. I do this job because I love doing it,” Milligan said.

With the help of Head Mixologist Chris Barry, the team at The Century have launched a summer cocktail menu. Milligan described it as tropical-themed with world wide influences.

Must-try cocktails include:

Njord’s Trident (barrel-aged with Four Roses Yellow Label, aquavit, white port, Cynar Spritz and transatlantic bitters) $15

(barrel-aged with Four Roses Yellow Label, aquavit, white port, Cynar Spritz and transatlantic bitters) $15 Midnight Dreary (Ezra Brooks Cask Strength, creme de mure, concerto, Benedictine and espresso) $16

(Ezra Brooks Cask Strength, creme de mure, concerto, Benedictine and espresso) $16 3-6-9 (cachaca, coconut water, coconut rum, fresh lime juice, lavender/raspberry simple syrup) $15

2 new restaurant concepts to open in Dayton Arcade

The owner of Table 33 is opening two new restaurant concepts in the Dayton Arcade. This news comes just as Gather by Ghostlight completed its last day of service on Sunday.

“We want to give people more opportunities and more reasons to come downtown and dine,” said Charlie Carroll.

The Gather space will be transformed into Lucho, a fast-casual concept with tacos, burritos and a mezcal/espresso bar.

The Dessert Room, a nostalgic after-dinner destination focused solely on elevated desserts and post-meal cocktails, will move into the former gallery space of Gather.

Quick Bites

🦀 Loose Ends Brewing’s annual Crab Rangoon Eating Contest is tomorrow: Last year’s winner ate 42 crab rangoons in five minutes. READ MORE

🌮 Miguel’s Tacos opens second location in Greene County: Owner Miguel Espinoza has taken over the Arise Cafe space inside the Emerge Center in Xenia Twp.

🍣 Region’s first revolving sushi bar soft opens: Kawa Revolving Sushi is located at 2819 Centre Drive in Beavercreek. READ MORE

🍽️ Underground Chuck’s is open near Dayton Mall: Here’s what to expect.

Best of Dayton: Roosters named top sports bar and wings

Bob and Corrine Frick opened the first Roosters in the Dayton region on North Main Street in 1988. Today, the brand has more than 40 restaurants throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia.

In our 2025 Best of Dayton contest, Roosters took home first place in Best Sports Bar and Best Wings.

“We can not thank everyone enough who voted,” said Nicole Cox, vice president of marketing and public relations for Roosters. “It really means the world to us because we strive to provide great experiences for our guests.”

Fifth Street Brewpub builds on legacy of local love

Fifth Street Brewpub opened in 2012 as a gathering space for the community. Today, that still rings true with a focus of serving great beer and pub-style fare, while supporting local and giving back.

“We are getting back to being able to do the type of future planning that the business was doing on its way into 2020,” said general manager and head brewer Jon Naghski. “I think myself and all of the staff are excited about the options that we have.”

The historic building with 170-year-old eaves calls for some larger projects, and the brewpub hopes to complete them through a community investment campaign.

Since launching the fundraiser in June, they have been able to raise almost $30,000 to buy a new fryer. They are hoping to raise a total of $150,000 to enhance the interior, improve the kitchen and preserve the building itself.

READ MORE: Fifth Street Brewpub offers brunch on Saturdays and Sundays

