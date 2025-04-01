Newsletter: The city-county water battle

The county charges that Dayton has violated the parties’ 2018 water supply agreement.

Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert has said that despite the county’s claims of Dayton overcharging, the county has not passed along increased water costs to its 230,000 customers.

The communities that take drinking water from Montgomery County, and therefore are affected by these prices, include Kettering, Centerville, Riverside, Clayton and others.

A ‘good partner?’ Or a partner in ‘breach of contract?’

The city of Dayton and Montgomery County government continue to be at odds legally.

The fight: Montgomery County announced on Feb. 14 that it is suing the city of Dayton water department, alleging that the city has violated the parties’ water supply agreement.

The county said it has not passed along increased water costs related to alleged overcharging to 230,000 customers, and county leaders say that must end.

The response: The city of Dayton announced Friday that it filed a counterclaim in its lawsuit with the county.

“As a result of county’s allegations, the city must now zealously defend its position,” Dayton’s law director said.

Troy Honda logistics operation set to grow

The stage is set: Troy’s Planning Commission is recommending the City Council approve a rezoning of land west of Interstate 75 and north of McKaig Avenue for a nearly 500,000-square-foot industrial facility with office space.

What they’re saying: The applicant is Komyo America Co. Inc., part of Honda Logistics NA. The company already has operations on Commerce Center Boulevard, where the land targeted for rezoning is found.

“Komyo America, Inc. is excited about the opportunity to work with the city of Troy in connection with the potential construction of a 486,000-square-foot facility,” the company said in a statement.

Dayton’s Infinity Labs lands spot on $46 billion Air Force weapons contract

Billion with a “b:” The Air Force has awarded 122 companies spots on the $46 billion Enterprise-Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC), a contract designed to speed delivery of weapons systems — and a Dayton company is among them.

Downtown defense contractor Infinity Labs has landed a position on the $46 billion Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) contract.

The center is based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, although the contract is managed by AFLCMC at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

In total, there are 297 vendors on the contract.

Trump executive order targets law firm with a Dayton-area presence

Executive order: One of the latest executive orders from the White House seeking to punish law firms targets a firm with a Dayton-area presence, WilmerHale.

The executive order from President Donald Trump, issued last week, directs his attorney general and director of national intelligence to suspend security clearances for the firm’s employees. The order also aims to cancel government contracts with the firm, which employed Robert S. Mueller III (who left the firm four years ago).

Later reports indicated that WilmerHale joined another firm in suing the Trump administration Friday over similar executive orders.

ALSO: Judge grants WilmerHale partial relief from Trump order

Bank of America to open first Dayton-area branch

The plan: Bank of America plans to open its first Dayton-area branch in Montgomery County near the Dayton Mall.

The location will be at 2799 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Miami Township, where a Verizon store operated before moving nearby in 2017.

Read the story.

Quick hits

