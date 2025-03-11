Newsletter: The “DOGE impact”

There was really no surprise why: Government accounted for most of the layoffs, with Challenger tracking 62,242 announced job cuts by the federal government from 17 agencies, according to Reuters.

Hence, the “impact.”

Uncertainty rules the day as federal job cuts loom

The stakes: “I think this is probably the single largest mass layoff event we’ve ever had in U.S. history,” Andrew Stettner, former director of unemployment insurance modernization for the U.S. Department of Labor under former President Joe Biden, told me. “You have one employer laying all these people off within a three-month period. That’s what we call a mass layoff.”

Dayton strong: But Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the region have weathered tough times before.

“As a community, we have been through BRAC (the Base Realignment and Closure process), we have been through (budgetary) sequestration, and now we are faced with probationary employee reductions,” U.S. Rep. Mike Turner said in an interview at the Dayton Engineers' Club. “We have come out stronger, our base has grown because our missions are essential and our employees are quality and contributing to overall national security.”

ALSO: Ohio has 83,000 federal employees.

Developer plans 55 homes on Beavercreek’s northwest side

The plan: Rezoning has been approved for dozens of new single-family homes in the northwest corner of Beavercreek.

Pennsylvania-based Maronda Homes, whose regional office is in West Chester Twp., has been approved for a rezoning of just over 25 acres in Beavercreek for 55 homes.

The price range: The homes will be priced between $450,000 and $500,000. Sale prices for homes in surrounding subdivisions in the last two years were around $250,000, according to city documents.

And Beavercreek’s planning commission specified that “special attention” be paid to traffic impacts along two roads accessing the subdivision — Vayview and Graham drives.

Cleveland-Cliffs will pay employees to buy American

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

American-made, American-paid: This year, any Cleveland-Cliffs employee who purchases or leases a new American-built vehicle with substantial Cliffs’ steel content will receive a $1,000 cash bonus in connection with the purchase, the company said.

OK, but: While the list of eligible vehicles will be communicated “directly” to workers, the company isn’t sharing that information with anyone else. If you live in Middletown and wish to support the local steel plant with your next vehicle purchase, ask a Middletown Works employee.

Dayton promises $1.5 million in improvements to welcome NATO

Welcoming NATO: Dayton will host the NATO Parliamentary Assembly for its spring session in less than 11 weeks, and planners say they’ve already seen local improvements for the high-profile event.

Lights: Dayton plans to spend about $1.5 million beautifying downtown ahead of the five-day event in late May. The Dayton City Commission recently approved a roughly $990,000 contract for lighting upgrades at multiple sites along Main Street to get ready for the session.

Dick’s House of Sport makes its Fairfield Mall debut

A sporting opening: Lines wrapped around the corner at Dick’s House of Sport Friday, as shoppers waited to get their first look at the newest anchor store at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.

Buckeye first: Dick’s House of Sport, described as the “experiential retail” wing of Dick’s Sporting Goods, opened to shoppers this past weekend. It is the first Dick’s House of Sport store in Ohio.

Quick hits

A-10 tourney stage set: Action starts Wednesday.

Your Irish eyes are smiling: So you should celebrate.

AFRL pauses one DEI contract: After Trump’s executive orders.

By Golly’s to open in Springfield: Dayton locations also possible.

Ex-NATO ambassador: Makes case for alliance at chamber meeting.