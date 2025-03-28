Newsletter: The economy needs big trucks. But not too big, some say

Closer to home, truck traffic, especially in and near Vandalia, Union and northern Montgomery County, has been growing for a while.

Why big trucks are a big problem in Vandalia

The situation: Law enforcement and city government leaders were flying to Washington, D.C. Tuesday to ask lawmakers to get a handle on a growing problem — big, heavy trucks.

There 413 bridges in Montgomery County. Of those, 36 would not hold 91,000-pound semi-trucks, said Kurt Althouse, police chief and interim city manager for Vandalia.

Against bigger trucks: Althouse joined in DC the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks, a nonprofit organization that for decades has lobbied against federal legislation that would let trucks get longer or heavier.

Read the story.

Return-to-work order brings ‘several thousand’ additional vehicles to Wright-Patt

Return-to-work impact: Another transportation story: After January’s federal return-to-work orders for federal employees, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base expected changes.

The base, after all, is home to nearly 40,000 military and civilian employees.

What they’re saying: “We anticipated an increase in traffic following the return-to-work executive order and took steps to facilitate the flow through our gates and entry control points,” Col. Sean Brazel, 88th Mission Support Group commander, said in response to recent questions. “Currently, we estimate several thousand additional vehicles are entering Wright Patterson Air Force Base each day.”

Read the story.

Home sales drop, as prices and competition heat up

What happened: Dayton-area home sales saw a decline in volume in February, but prices rose compared to the same period in 2024.

Year to date, median and average sale prices have increased 6.1% and 3.9%, respectively.

What they’re saying: “Prices are holding, and that’s solely because of inventory,” said Austin Castro, a team leader at Coldwell Banker. ”Everybody wants to talk about interest rates, everybody wants to talk about external economic factors, the stock market, politics, things like that. You can tell that’s a whole lot more volatile than it was a couple of months ago. However, inventory is still down and prices are up.“

Read the story.

Five Seasons Sports Club to close next month

What will happen: Five Seasons Family Sports Club is set to close its doors next month.

The business posted to its website that it will “cease operations” April 21 at 4242 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp., right on the Centerville border, east of Wilmington Pike.

Location, location, location: The club is adjacent to a property where Oberer Companies is planning to build Cornerstone of Centerville South, a 72-acre mixed use development.

A concept plan for that site shows 16 buildings, including three restaurants, two hotels, multiple office/retail buildings and an “entertainment site area.”

Read the story.

New Trump executive order hits law firm with Dayton-area offices

The order: The latest executive order from the White House seeking to punish a law firm targets a firm with a Dayton-area presence, WilmerHale.

The executive order from President Donald Trump, issued Thursday, directs his attorney general and director of national intelligence to suspend security clearances for the firm’s employees. The order also aims to cancel government contracts with the firm, which employed Robert S. Mueller III. Mueller, who is no longer with the firm, spearheaded an investigation into Russian attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election.

What the firm says: “We remain committed to providing the expert representation that our clients are entitled to and rely upon. We look forward to pursuing all appropriate remedies to this unlawful order.”

Read the story.

Contact me: Thanks for being here. Tell me about your business at tom.gnau@coxinc.com or on X, where direct messages are open. I’m also on LinkedIn and on our Dayton Business page, with my colleagues.

Quick hits

How waffle fries might save Big Boy Restaurant Group: An updated menu at work.

Dayton Realtors president: Died Monday.

Where to go: When NATO closes off downtown Dayton.

Dollar Tree sells Family Dollar: For $1 billion.

Former Huber Y campus sold: To a new owner with plans.