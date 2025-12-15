Newsletter: The future of the Dayton Mall area

A new type of urbanism beckons these days, inviting retailers and shoppers to livable, walkable, workable locales — and, perhaps, a new future for places like the Dayton Mall and its environs.

New ‘mixed uses’ for Dayton Mall area to be explored

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

What you need to know: Efforts to update the master plan for the Dayton Mall area and its more than 400 surrounding businesses have started with a goal of transforming it into ”a vibrant, walkable and mixed-use town center."

“The updated plan will build upon the foundation of the 2015 master plan, carrying forward its core vision statements while addressing current market forces and future trends,” organizers of the Miami Crossing Joint Economic Development District said.

Why it matters: Miami Twp doesn’t have a traditional downtown. The goal is a revitalized, mixed-use property that will support growth, said Miami Twp. Community Development Director Alex Carlson.

Read the story.

ALSO: LexisNexis campus to get rebrand.

Air City garage renovation may get a big state loan

Credit: Avery Kreemer Credit: Avery Kreemer

What you need to know: The state will extend a $3 million loan to the developers undertaking the Air City Garage renovation in Dayton, pending final approval by the Ohio Controlling Board.

Renovation of the 390-space garage, at 44 S Main St., is part of the larger mixed-use rehab project at the Centre City tower — a project that the Ohio Department of Development benchmarks at over $96 million and expects to create 9,000 square feet of retail space, 143 units of workforce housing and 80 affordable senior housing units, according to the appropriation request.

Read the story.

Chaminade-Julienne ‘ascends’ with $25M campaign

What happened: Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School recently raised $25 million in a campaign called “Ascend.”

What the school said: “Since the start of Ascend, we have been humbled by the generous ‘yes’ from our benefactors — people who believed in what we set out to accomplish for today’s students and who wanted to see the mission of our school continue to grow in the Dayton community," said John Marshall, CJ’s development director.

Read the story.

Apprenticeship program turns heads in Miamisburg

What happened: A Miamisburg manufacturer was recognized recently for training the workers it needs — not waiting for them to apply.

Sen. Jon Husted visited United Grinding North America’s plant northwest of the Austin Boulevard-Interstate 75 interchange to discuss the company’s apprenticeship program and long-term workforce development efforts.

How it works: Apprentices earn $19.50, receive company benefits, including 30 days paid time off each year and a 401(k) account. The company covers Sinclair tuition and expenses, including books.

They also sign four-year contracts to work for United Grinding.

“It’s the gold standard,” said Dan Foley, of the Dayton Foundation’s Employers Workforce Coalition.

Read the story.

RECALL: United Grinding creates paths (and careers) for apprentices.

Butler Twp. rejects 247-home development

What happened: Butler Twp. trustees have rejected plans for construction of a nearly 250-home subdivision on Dog Leg Road.

Developers wanted to rezone approximately 90 acres of land at 8090 Dog Leg Road to facilitate the proposed 247-home subdivision.

Read the story.

Newsletter quote

“Once you hire a good team and support them with the right training, it becomes very hands off. I don’t want to have too many employees but with ten stores, I think the number will be just right.” Ashwin Narayan, owner of several regional UPS stores. Read the story.

Newsletter numbers

$96 million-plus: Estimated cost of a mixed-use rehab project at the Centre City tower downtown. (See story above.)

6,000-plus: How many households contributed to the Chaminade-Julienne “Ascend” campaign. (See story above.)

