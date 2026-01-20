Newsletter: The Hara property’s next chapter

Now, the property’s next chapter is ready to written.

State of Ohio now owns the former Hara Arena site

What you should know: The state of Ohio now owns the former Hara site, a spokesman for Harrison Twp. and a state official confirmed.

The move was expected. The state approved a $2.5 million appropriation in November for the purchase of the site.

Tax docs: Kettering Health execs got improper benefits

Our investigation: A number of former Kettering Health executives and board members, along with family members, received more than $3.2 million in improper “excess benefits” from the hospital from 2016 through 2022, according to hospital tax records obtained by the Dayton Daily News.

The updated tax filings say a forensic audit completed in 2023 found 46 people received “excess benefits” from the nonprofit hospital network. Recipients include former hospital executives, current and former senior leaders in the Seventh-day Adventist Church, local business leaders and their families.

Dayton chamber: A competitor is driving congressional inquiry into Fuyao

What happened: Recent U.S. government funding bills include a call for the Trump administration to detail investigative steps into labor practices by Chinese automotive glass producers in the United States.

But: Chris Kershner, president and chief executive of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, told the Dayton Daily News he believes the legislation targeting Fuyao is being backed by its competition.

“This amendment was sought by a Mexican competitor to Fuyao that is struggling, so the congressman representing their Kentucky plant agreed to do it,” he said.

Grid gripes: Why the feds and state officials are unhappy with PJM Interconnection

What you should know: As data centers and AI proliferate, so does demand for electricity. Elements of state and federal leadership are banding together to try to do something about it.

It’s electric: Governors and the U.S. Department of the Interior aired concerns Friday about a 13-state power market that includes Ohio, called “PJM Interconnection.”

Newsletter numbers:

$1 billion: What the Department of Defense will invest into L3Harris Technologies to ensure steady production of American-made solid rocket motors. Read the story.

$3.2 million: Tax records identified excess benefits found in a Kettering Health audit. Kettering Health leaders say they sought repayment of improper benefits. Read the story.

