Newsletter: The legislative push against cannabis

The measure wasn’t that different from others passed in 20-odd other states at the time: Letting Ohioans 21 and older buy and possess 2.5 ounces of cannabis and allowing the growth of up to six plants individually, but no more than 12 in a household with multiple adults.

Now, the State Senate passed Senate Bill 56, 23-9, which would decrease the THC content levels and halve the number of home-grown plants from 12 to six.

Ohio Senate votes to limit voter approved recreational cannabis laws

What happened: A bill approved by the Ohio Senate Wednesday would significantly overhaul a citizen-initiated statute that 57% of voters approved in 2023 to legalize recreational cannabis in Ohio.

Why this matters: If passed by the legislature and signed into law, the bill would enact the first legislative changes to Ohio’s recreational cannabis framework since it was passed via November 2023’s Issue 2.

Senate Bill 56, passed along party lines, now heads to the Ohio House for further consideration.

Joby Aviation reports 4Q net loss as activity appears to begin in Dayton

Signs of life? I visited what we’ve been told will be the Joby Aviation production site on Concorde Drive near the Dayton International Airport one afternoon the past August and saw — well, not much. No cars parked at the site. Grass had been mowed, but there were no signs of incipient activity.

Much more recently, same visit, again during business hours, and it seems something is happening there. Several cars were parked on site and workers could be seen. When a Dayton Daily News photographer recently knocked on the building’s door, three workers within greeted him (but they didn’t let him take photos inside) .

Now: Joby this week reported a net loss of $246 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, but company leaders say that even as they expand manufacturing in California and approach FAA certification for their aircraft, the company is on track to deliver its first parts from Dayton by mid-2025. Stay tuned.

Michigan metals distributor buys former Quality Steels assets in Moraine

I love good news, believe it or not.

Great. So what’s the good news? A Michigan metals services company has purchased the assets of the former Quality Steels business in Moraine and intends to make the site productive again.

Carl Bartells, president of Grand Rapids-based Peerless Steel, said in an interview he already has about six people working in the Arbor Boulevard plant that Wilse Inc. relinquished earlier this month.

Work requirements for Medicaid recipients sparks debate

What happened: Ohioans submitted more than 400 responses to the Ohio Department of Medicaid in response to a proposed rule that would require certain Medicaid recipients to be employed, in school or in a training program to keep health coverage.

The responses were overwhelmingly against those requirements for members who access Medicaid through the expansion of the program under the Affordable Care Act. People eligible for the expansion include low-income adults up to 133% of the federal poverty level.

Yes, but: Ohioans 55 or older, or those with a substance use disorder or other intensive health need, would be exempt from the work requirement.

‘Not sustainable.’ County leaders consider new human services levy

What’s possible: Montgomery County’s Human Services Levy Council officials are working to determine if they’ll recommend any changes this April to an expiring levy that funds $58 million in social services.

Why it matters: Agencies like Montgomery County Children Services, Montgomery County Developmental Disabilities Services, Montgomery County Alcohol Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services, Older Adult Services and Public Health-Dayton and Montgomery County all receive Human Service dollars.

What they’re saying: “This is not sustainable without significant state and federal help. It just isn’t,” said Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert. “But when we look at how much is coming out and where we have to go, we’re only going to get so far. We are really going to have to spend a lot of time advocating for state and federal help.”

