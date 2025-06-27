Newsletter: The march of development

That’s especially true in rural or near-rural areas, where development seems to beckon.

Between 2017 and 2022, the number of American farms declined by 141,733 or 7%, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2022 Census of Agriculture.

Property tax elimination signatures fall short.

A Common Pleas Court judge rules Ohio’s private school vouchers are “unconstitutional.”

Changes likely coming to Air Force physical fitness tests.

At what cost does development come?

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The landscape: Ohio lost 6.9 million acres of farmland to development between 1950 and 2000, representing nearly a third of the state’s agricultural land.

The tension: Developers say there’s a constant demand for new housing, but the loss of farmland and its conversion to residential neighborhoods concerns some observers.

The quote: “Progress is inevitable,” said Jason Gabbard, a Clearcreek Twp. trustee, who added that it is a property owner’s right to choose whether to sell to developers.

“That being said, we have oversight as to what that looks like within the parameters of what is zoned. I don’t want to see more rooftops than is allowable.”

The story.

Ohio Senate proposes sunsetting historic tax credit

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

What’s on the drawing board: A proposal to eliminate a tax credit that has helped rehab some beloved historic properties that sat empty or underutilized for years.

Why Dayton should care: The Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit program has awarded more than $52 million in tax incentives to improve and reuse historic buildings in Dayton including the downtown Arcade, the Delco building, the Grant-Deneau Tower and multiple commercial structures in the Fire Blocks District.

Read the story.

ALSO: Local sites reap preservation credits

Property tax elimination won’t be on November ballot

The situation (at this writing): The group that has circulated petitions to eliminate property taxes isn’t throwing in the towel, but organizers say they won’t have enough signatures to meet the November ballot deadline.

Beth Blackmarr, the spokeswoman for the Committee to Eliminate Property Taxes, would not tell the Dayton Daily News how many of the required 413,487 valid signatures the group has collected, but it won’t be enough for the June 30 deadline.

Quote: “It was a Hail Mary to try and get this thing in by July 1, but why not try,” she said. “We’ve mobilized so many people across Ohio and the beauty of this is that it’s a bi-partisan issue. I think that’s catching everyone by surprise.”

Read the story.

Ohio’s EdChoice voucher program ruled ‘unconstitutional’

Credit: Andrew Welsh-Huggins Credit: Andrew Welsh-Huggins

This has been likened to a legal battle with three rounds. This was the first round.

The ruling: A Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge gave a group of around 200 public school districts suing the state over private school vouchers a key win this week, ruling the EdChoice private school voucher program is unconstitutional.

The next step: Look for an appeal to the Tenth District Court of Appeals.

Read the story.

Ohio House and Senate agree on budget

Credit: AP Credit: AP

How to spend $60 billion over two years?

That’s what Ohio’s General Assembly just came to terms on.

Vote: The final bill was approved Wednesday 59-to-38 in the House and 23-to-10 in the Senate.

Among the highlights:

Eliminating the state’s highest income tax bracket for Ohioans earning more than $100,000 a year, thereby creating a flat 2.75% income tax for all Ohioans making more than $26,000 a year. The cut puts $1.6 billion of would-be state revenue in doubt.

Increasing state investment in public schools while backing out of the third and final stage of a so-called fair school funding plan, which would have awarded public schools hundreds of millions of dollars more than what’s included in this budget.

Read the story.

