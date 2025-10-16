Newsletter: The military gets paid (for now)

Of all the features of contemporary American governance, the specter of regular government shutdowns that put military pay on the line “needs to end,” Besa Pinchotti, chief executive of the National Military Family Association, said this week.

She called it “sickening.”

In this newsletter:

A “game-changing” loan for small businesses.

Kettering chickens will have to roost elsewhere.

The art of brewing in Yellow Springs.

Air Force, Space Force members get mid-month pay

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Payday: Wednesday was payday for uniformed members of the military, even as the federal government shutdown stumbled into its third week. What they’re saying: “Military members are receiving their mid-month pay now,” a Pentagon official told me Wednesday morning.

The Defense Finance and Accounting Service said in a message on its Facebook page Tuesday that mid-month leave and earnings statements (LES) are available in myPay, an online finance account management app.

OK, but: “For families, this happens over and over again,” the CEO of the National Association of Military Families told me. “Of course, we need to end the shutdown and we need to pay our troops. But what we really need to do is stop getting in this place where military pay is on the line every single time there’s a disagreement between the two political sides.”

Read the story.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

A brand new beer: Yellow Springs Brewery is launching its next Brewers Series where members of the production team get a chance to create a new beer.

“It’s an opportunity for our production members to be creative and explore new ingredients that they haven’t tried before, different beer styles that we don’t normally have on, things that are different from our core lineup,” said Head Brewer Natalie Iseli-Smith.

A love for rye: Brewer Chris Sullivan chose to make a rye pale ale. Comet Rye’d will be available on draft starting today.

Read the story.

‘Gamechanger:’ State loan program lowers rates for small businesses

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

What business owners should know: An Ohio Treasurer’s office loan program is turning heads.

Buckeye Business Advantage provides low interest loans up to $1 million at a rate up to 3% below current rates over two years for small companies.

Gamechanger: A.J. Rolling owns two area manufacturing companies, Cat-Wood Metalworks and Buckeye Metal Finishing. Rolling told Reporter Michael Kurtz that after four years of double-digit growth, interest rates on loans have become prohibitive.

“For me (rates) started out at 6% then jumped to 10%. That’s the difference between hiring three people,” Rolling said.

Read the story.

Landscape shifts with local Humana Medicaid and Medicare coverage

The situation: In recent weeks, area health care networks have warned patients of changes (or possible changes) with Humana Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans.

Mercy Health said the health care network and Humana have until Dec. 1 to reach a coverage agreement.

And Kettering Health’s contract with Humana and Devoted Health will not be renewed at the end of the year, that health care system said.

Springboro machine shop launches $3 million expansion

Credit: Jen Balduf Credit: Jen Balduf

Opportunity: A Springboro defense manufacturer is planning a $3 million expansion at its headquarters that will add more than 20 employees.

The site plan for Thaler Defense Systems’ 32,000-square-foot addition at 216 Tahlequah Trail received final approval by the Springboro Planning Commission.

What the CFO told us: “Along with adding a dedicated warehouse area for improved inventory management, we will double our EDM (electronic discharge machining) clean room and also add additional equipment investment and machinery capacity.”

Read the story.

Newsletter numbers:

Newsletter roundup: