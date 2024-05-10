Newsletter: The new PFAS limits won’t be cheap. Who will pay?

Public water systems across the country have five years to come into compliance with the Environmental Protection Agency’s recently strengthened rules on “forever” chemicals in drinking water, reporters Sydney Dawes and Cory Frolik reminded us yesterday.

Nationwide, this has health, business and political implications. Here’s what communities are facing.

Local water systems have 5 years to address PFAS under new federal rule: Who will pay for it?

For Dayton, the new limits have led to plans for a $250 million upgrade to the city’s public water system — the largest project of its kind in the country, city officials say.

As cities form strategies to come into compliance with the new rules, one key question becomes: Who will pay for water treatment upgrades and new testing standards? The EPA estimates it will cost $772 million per year for drinking water systems to comply with the new guidelines.

How will we pay? Some Miami Valley leaders point to lawsuits, federal funding and other methods to collect money.

Please read the story.

On downtown’s to-do list: Building new hotel space

Downtown Dayton has two hotels today, offering about 230 hotel rooms, and local tourism and business leaders say it needs more.

They could soon get their wish. Multiple boutique hotel projects are making progress, including the long-delayed Hotel Ardent, and could more than double the amount of hotel product downtown.

Why it matters: “Multiple hotels (are) necessary downtown to support our business community and put Dayton in a competitive position to attract regional meetings and events that drive economic growth,” Pam Plageman, executive director and CEO of the Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority, told reporter Cory Frolik.

Please read the story.

Ohio set for nearly $500K in multistate wireless settlements

Credit: AP Credit: AP

A trio of multistate settlements totaling $10.25 million were reached with the largest wireless carriers in the U.S. to resolve 50 state investigations into deceptive and misleading advertising practices.

Ohio’s share: The Buckeye State will receive more than $478,000 under the agreements with AT&T Mobility with Cricket Wireless; T-Mobile USA; and Verizon Wireless with TracFone Wireless, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Thursday.

Please read the story.

Ohio House speaker dodges ouster

Credit: AP Credit: AP

House speakerships seem to be uncertain jobs these days.

A day after Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., survived an attempt to remove him from his post in the U.S. House, Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens navigated past a handful of motions to remove him in Columbus.

How? By ignoring the motions, statehouse reporter Avery Kreemer tells us.

House rules: Under Ohio House rules, a motion is considered official only if it is recognized by the speaker, which gave Stephens the ultimate — albeit awkward for all involved — power of simply ignoring the motion when he sees fit.

City to chip in millions for new homes in Old North Dayton, Wolf Creek

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Dayton plans to spend about $12 million of its federal COVID relief aid on housing construction and rehab work, with some of that going toward new homes in Old North Dayton and Wolf Creek, supporting down payment assistance for new homebuyers.

Dayton City Commission Wednesday approved a $1.5 million development agreement with Civitas Development Group for new housing in the area.

Bottom line: “The development capitalizes on the main roadway and open space investments in the vicinity and will significantly improve this major gateway area to north Dayton,” says a memo from Steve Gondol, Dayton’s director of planning, neighborhoods and development.

Read the story from Cory Frolik.

Quick hits

The margaritas there had an intriguing green hue: 3 things to know about the former property of Carmel’s Southwest Bar & Grill.

Eleven tornadoes in one evening? Confirmed, unfortunately.

Mamacitas Cantina’s grand opening is May 10: That’s today!

Net losses and regulatory progress: Joby’s Aviation’s new first quarter report.

A message from Wright-Patt’s new installation commander: On YouTube.