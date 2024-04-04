Newsletter: The sky will get dark Monday. Here’s why that matters for your business.

Time magazine says cities in the path of totality could see a total $1.5 billion of activity.

We’ve been exploring the local implications for a while now. Let’s get into the latest.

Feared eclipse traffic inspire ‘state of emergency’

Monday’s total solar eclipse has Riverside planning for a weeklong state of emergency, as the city says it expects heavy traffic near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

The emergency will run from midnight Friday until midnight April 12, according to a Riverside City Council measure.

Population doubling: The city is expecting to more than double its population, which is about 24,500, for Monday afternoon’s eclipse.

The extended emergency will let the city close areas to traffic over the weekend, Riverside City Manager Josh Rauch said.

Dayton is a big part of the ‘new’ GE

The Dayton area will be a big part in the next chapter of General Electric’s 130-year (and counting) history.

Investments: The company has invested north of some $50 million in three area operations in the past two years. And after its corporate “de-merger” — splitting its power, health care and aerospace divisions — the company can focus on jet engines and aviation in new ways.

We spoke with Mike Kauffman, vice president of global operations and supply chain for GE Aerospace, who is familiar with the Dayton area, having served as managing director of the company’s Unison operations in Beavercreek.

Longtime friend to Dayton manufacturers announces retirement plans

I was sorry to have to report this story. Whenever I needed to be pointed in a hurry to the right person or company for a story on local manufacturing, Angelia Erbaugh was on my short list of people to call or email. She always came through.

An advocate: Erbaugh will be missed, not just by me, but by the thousands of manufacturers she served over the decades.

Jimmy’s Italian Cuisine and Bar eyes May opening

Oregon District plans: Mo Jusufi, owner of Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen in Kettering, is completing updates to the former location of Franco’s Ristorante Italiano in Dayton’s Oregon District, where he plans to open his second restaurant in May.

Customers can expect Kettering favorites like chicken parmigiana, lasagna and pepperoni rolls in addition to some new offerings. All pasta is fresh and made-to-order. The restaurant will also serve pizza and seafood, reporter Natalie Jones informs us.

County Land Bank welcomes new executive director

Another local transition: Mike Grauwelman is moving on from his position leading the Montgomery County Land Bank.

Incoming leadership: Paul Bradley will lead the Montgomery County Land Bank as executive director, replacing Grauwelman, who will serve as senior advisor.

The bank — once known as the Montgomery County Land Reutilization Corp. — was formed in 2011 to deal with foreclosures created by the 2008 recession. Often fueled by federal funds, the bank may be best known for arranging the transfer of vacant, distressed homes. The bank has also worked with commercial interests.

