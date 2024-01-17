Newsletter: There’s nothing like a good brunch!🍴

I used to work for our Springfield paper, so I’m very familiar with the city’s food and dining scene. We decided to eat at Ironworks Waffle Cafe, which is located in Springfield’s COhatch The Market

If you’re not familiar with COhatch, it’s a co-working and market space at 101 S. Fountain Ave.

My husband had The Bushnell waffle sandwich featuring bacon, cheddar cheese, fried chicken and maple horseradish mayo. He absolutely loved his sandwich! I had a waffle with gelato on top, which was right up my alley.

I will admit, I wish I would of had Chido’s Tacos for breakfast. I didn’t realize they were open for breakfast until someone else ordered food, but I did get some chips, salsa and queso to-go.

The Brunch Pub to open in Centerville

The Brunch Pub could be opening to the public as early as this week at 101 W. Franklin St. in the former Las Piramides space, confirmed Lorenzo Bas, the operator of the restaurant, on Friday.

Today, the restaurant will go through a final inspection.

Customers can expect farm-to-table comfort food with menus changing twice a year.

Bas is really excited about their fresh seafood program offering fresh seafood Monday through Friday. For example, if they get in seabass or rainbow trout, they will serve it with something like a lemon butter wine sauce with capers, cherry tomatoes and arugula.

Other examples of dishes on the menu include a 12 oz. New York strip steak with garlic and goat cheese and fries with chimichurri, scallops with roasted mushroom risotto and grilled asparagus or a roasted beet salad featuring candied beets, Bas said.

The Brunch Pub will have an elevated brunch menu featuring avocado toast with goat cheese and bacon. Bas said they will make their own jams, fresh bread and daily baked goods. They will also have a beer, wine and cocktail menu.

Bock Family Brewing in Washington Twp. has German-inspired street food

Bock Family Brewing in Washington Twp. has been transporting guests to a Germany-inspired bier hall with traditional German-styled beers since 2021 and recently the owners have added food.

I decided to go and check it out after one of my readers told me about their German Nachos. The nachos feature a bed of cafe-style tortilla chips topped with sliced brats, beer cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing. They were excellent!

Other favorites on the menu include the Alpenhorn (a smoked ham and provolone cheese sandwich on a pretzel bun that’s smothered in beer cheese) and the Reuben sandwich, bowl or nachos (corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing served on your choice of rye bread, a bowl of mashed potatoes or tortilla chips).

The brewery also has a Bavarian board featuring a variety of cheeses, green grapes, radishes, German mustard, pretzels and bread that is also popular.

The owners added a small, nonconventional kitchen in July 2023. Many of their ingredients are imported from Germany.

Deviled eggs remain a staple at Lily’s Dayton among latest menu change

Since opening in 2013, deviled eggs have been a staple at Lily’s Dayton, located in the Oregon District.

“It’s the only menu item that has been on every menu,” owner Emily Mendenhall told me. “Our approach to hospitality has always been a very warm and welcoming and homey kind of approach and I feel like that’s the kind of dish that sets that tone.”

The flavor of deviled eggs typically changes twice a week. From favorites like Bloody Mary and Cheeseburger to Chili Lime, Caribbean Jerk, Chipotle Pumpkin or Buffalo, the possibilities are endless.

The restaurant has recently released a new dinner menu featuring Rumaki, a soon to rotate menu item. Rumaki, described as an old school tiki dish, is sweet, savory and spicy bites of bacon wrapped water chestnuts on toothpicks.

Two other dishes executive chef Don Warfe is excited for are:

Double Sticky Country Ribs and Jumeokbap: Oven roasted tender country pork ribs ‘stickied’ with tamarind BBQ and served with jumeokbap aka Korean sticky rice balls

Oven roasted tender country pork ribs ‘stickied’ with tamarind BBQ and served with jumeokbap aka Korean sticky rice balls “Banh Mi” Wedge Salad: Crisp iceberg wedge, stacked with house pickled vegetables: carrots, daikons, red onions, and cucumbers. Topped with kewpie roasted sesame dressing, fresh jalapeños and cilantro

Other items guests should look forward to include the return of mashed potatoes and the makeover of the chicken sandwich.

Quick Bites:

🍳 All The Best Deli in Washington Twp. adds breakfast: Customers can expect pancakes, challah French toast, corned beef hash, bagel and fish sandwiches, Reuben and pastrami omelets, noodle kugel, sweet cheese blintzes and much more.

🍽️ New restaurant featuring Indian cuisine coming soon to Huber Heights: Tandoor India & Pizza is located at 7695 Old Troy Pike in the Waynetowne Plaza Shopping Center.

🌮 Taco John’s plans second Dayton area location: The restaurant chain has received approvals to build a restaurant at 101 Woodman Drive in Riverside near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Campbell’s Casseroles: Beef Taco Bake

This week I wanted to change it up with an easy dinner recipe from my Campbell’s Casseroles cook book. I (or I should say my best friend) found this cook book at Rabbit Hole Books in Dayton. What we like most about this cook book is all recipes use a can of Campbell’s soup.

Last week I made this taco bake using ground turkey instead of beef. I also seasoned the meat with taco seasoning and added a little bit of Tabasco. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1 can (10 3/4 ounces) Campbell’s Condensed Tomato Soup

1 cup chunky salsa or picante sauce

1/2 cup milk

6 (8-inch) flour tortillas or 8 (6-inch) corn tortillas, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (4 ounces)

Directions: Cook the beef in a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat until the beef is well browned, stirring frequently to break up the meat. Pour off any fat.

Stir the soup, salsa, milk, tortillas and 1/2 cup of the cheese into the skillet. Spoon soup mixture into an 11 by 8-inch (2-quart) shallow baking dish. Cover.

Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes or until hot. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Makes four servings.

