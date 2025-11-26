Newsletter: Thousands of free meals to be handed out, and breaking bread on Wayne Avenue 🍴🥖

The Turkey Takeaway started at Trotwood-Madison High School this morning and will continue noon-2 p.m. at The Fairborn Phoenix, 34 S. Broad St. in Fairborn.

Each meal will include turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole and dessert.

This event started in 2020 after the Feast of Giving was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Back in 2020, we said, ‘Hey, we can do something. It won’t be the same as the Feast of Giving, but we can step in and do some Thanksgiving meals,’” said Executive Director Amanda DeLotelle

Even with the Feast of Giving returning this year, Miami Valley Meals still plans on giving away about 8,000 meals.

Feast of Giving organizers preparing 7,000 Thanksgiving Day meals

The Feast of Giving is returning to the Dayton Convention Center on Thanksgiving Day for the first time in five years.

This event is free and open to anyone.

Originally founded in 1969 by Arthur Beerman, founder of Elder-Beerman Stores, the annual Beerman Thanksgiving Day Dinner began as a “thank you” to the community. This event continued under the family foundation’s stewardship for 40 years.

In 2009, Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio, led by Steve Levitt, Tom Olsen and John Macke, came together with Stratacache and ABC22/FOX45, and shortly thereafter, LaStar Corporation and Mike Shane, to carry forward the tradition, which was renamed the Feast of Giving.

In 2020, the event was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Free lunch buffet available at 3 Indian restaurants on Thanksgiving Day

Amar India is hosting a free lunch buffet at its three Dayton-area restaurants on Thanksgiving Day.

“As Sikhs, our faith teaches us to serve and provide for anyone we can. Regardless of religious, socioeconomic, or cultural background, we believe that every person deserves food, a roof over their heads, and a supportive community,” said Lakhwinder Singh Mattu of Jeet India.

The buffet, available 11 a.m.-2 p.m., will feature a selection of vegetarian and chicken dishes. Water will be available. Additional beverages can be purchased.

All proceeds will be donated to The Foodbank.

Quick Bites

🌯 El Toro Express is relocating to Kettering: The restaurant has plans to relocate to Kettering after closing its doors on Springboro Pike near the Dayton Mall.

🍴 Mar’Tae Kitchen & Cocktails is open to the public: The restaurant is located at 5212 Salem Ave. in Trotwood. READ MORE

🌮 Lalo’s Mexican Restaurant to open in West Dayton: Cesar Pedroza, who owns the restaurant with his brother, Eduardo, and sister, Gabriela, said this has been a dream.

A recipe for a simple side dish

Columnist Whitney Kling is a recipe developer who lives in Southwest Ohio and will soon open a new place to eat inside The Silos in Dayton. She shared this simple but tasty side dish recipe:

“This is the kind of thing that tastes better than the sum of its parts and if you’re forced to plop it in a pretty dish and bring it to a party — people might just want the recipe,“ Kling wrote. ”It’s up to you if you share it."

Ingredients (serves six as a side):

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 shallot, chopped

1 bag frozen peas, thawed

2 tbsp. grated Pecorino Romano cheese

1 tsp. Kosher salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

Directions: Warm the olive oil in a medium-sized pan. Add the shallot and cook until translucent and soft. Add the peas and warm through. Off the heat, add cheese, Kosher salt and black pepper. Serve warm.

Good Hands Bread Co. to open in Dayton’s Dietz Block building

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

When Andrew Fisher moved back to Dayton in 2020, he was fresh out of a job where he had been baking for a restaurant in Columbus.

Baba’s in Old North Columbus had closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Fisher continued to bake from his home in St. Anne’s Hill.

“The very first time I ever sold bread under the name, ‘Good Hands Bread Co.,’ was at a farmers market that the Silver Slipper did,” Fisher said.

He recalled meeting Burgess Gow, who was selling cutting boards at the farmers market. Over the years, they’ve stayed in touch.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Gow purchased the Dietz Block building on Wayne Avenue in Dayton with his wife, Jeanine, through 521 LLC in August 2024.

At that time, Fisher was planning to open a production space in Moraine because he was desperate to get the bakery out of his house.

“I like Dayton. I like being downtown and so when he told me that he bought this building, I begged and got out of that lease eventually,” Fisher said.

With the help of CityWide Development’s First Floor Fund, Good Hands Bread Co. is opening Dec. 3 at 527 Wayne Ave.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

With one flip of a switch every night at 6 p.m., the Historic Clifton Mill will be transformed into a winter wonderland.

“This is our 38th year,” said Owner Tony Satariano. “We are now at the magical number of 5 million lights.”

The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill opens Friday and runs through Dec. 30.

Gates open at 5 p.m. daily with the lights coming on at 6 p.m. Gates close at 9 p.m. and the lights go off 30 minutes later. Special hours are 6-8 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

If you live south of Dayton or want to travel for some holiday fun, Land of Illusion’s Christmas Glow is back for its ninth year.

The experience starts with a two-mile drive through eight themed holiday light displays. Guests can park and enter the Christmas Village.

The Christmas Glow is open 6-10 p.m. daily through Dec. 24. The drive-thru experience only will continue to operate Dec. 26-30.