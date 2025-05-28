Newsletter: Three Birds announces opening date & Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine relocates to bigger space 🍽️

“We really just wanted to create a space and a menu that was accessible to as many folks as possible,” said Chris Dimmick, who owns the restaurant with David Kittredge, Ginger Roddick and Chef Jorge Guzman.

The restaurant is located in the former space of Carmel’s Southwest Bar & Grill at 1025 Shroyer Road in Dayton near the Oakwood border.

Customers can expect a menu featuring New American cuisine such as chicken wings, pimento cheese, tuna tataki, corn dog shrimp, salads, rotisserie chicken, steak frites, cacio e pepe, a smash burger and more.

Three Birds will be training a team of about 50 people through Saturday, followed by a week of preview events with curated guest lists.

***

Springboro resident to operate Peruvian sandwich shop out of Busy Bee

Springboro resident Fernando Cubas is sharing the taste of Peru through a new Peruvian sandwich shop with sides, desserts and more to come.

“I want to make food that people will enjoy, but also see and taste what I grew up with in my country,” Cubas said.

Nando’s Peruvian Crafted Kitchen will host pickup events every other Saturday at Busy Bee Commercial Kitchen, 210 S. Main St. in Springboro. The first event is noon to 2 p.m. June 14.

Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine relocates to bigger space

Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine has relocated next door to its original spot in the former location of Flyboy’s Deli in downtown Dayton.

The restaurant first opened its doors on North Patterson Boulevard, across the street from Day Air Ballpark, in May 2022.

“That was the start of something really beautiful,” said Deepika Singh, who manages the restaurant with her husband, Jay. “Dayton really made us feel welcomed. Almost immediately, we knew that we needed a bigger space.”

Their new space at 219 N. Patterson Blvd. is three times bigger than it’s original — now offering two private dining areas, a bar, a larger buffet with ice cream and an outdoor patio.

Quick Bites

🍨 Graeter’s collabs with Kings Island: “Beast Feast” features chunks of sugar cookie dough and rainbow sprinkles swirled into a cookie butter ice cream base.

Table 33 chef cooked during Bosnian Peace Accords

Table 33 Executive Chef Keith Taylor recalled working as a 25 year old line cook at l’Auberge in 1995 when the Dayton Peace Accords was signed — ending the war in Bosnia.

He was a part of a team that cooked for Richard Holbrooke, the chief U.S. peace negotiator who served as assistant secretary of state for European and Canadian affairs at the time, along with several other key players such as Bosnian President Alija Izetbegovic, Serbian President Slobodan Milohostsevic and Croatian President Franjo Tudjman.

“We served in the bistro and that door was kept shut,” Taylor said. “They ate in the private party room upstairs, but there was Secret Service all around, so nobody could get near where they were. Every stairwell, even back in the kitchen, had an agent at it.”

The menu that night included a pumpkin bisque served in a carved out squash bowl, lobster medallions and beef tournedos.

As the NATO Parliamentary Assembly was in town over the weekend, Taylor cooked for the Swedish delegation.

What NATO visitors ate and bought in the Oregon District

Speaking of NATO, delegates and staff enjoyed themselves around town over the weekend visiting places like the Dayton Arcade, Wright-Dunbar and the Oregon District.

Nikki Stargel, president of the Oregon District Business Association and general manager of Salar Restaurant and Lounge, said business was good Saturday evening. The NATO delegates were particularly fond of steak and gin.

Check Your Head Smoke Shop & Gifts manager Cole Shirley said a few “suits” stopped by to buy cigars.

Here’s what I’ve been eating 🍽️

Over the weekend, my husband and I met friends in Uptown Centerville. Our first stop was Agave & Rye where I ate a taco flight featuring:

The Alderman (carne asada steak, street corn salad, cotija cheese and spicy chile de arbol salsa)

The Plain Jane (seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, aged white cheddar, diced tomatoes and sour cream)

The Swipe Right (herbed chicken, sweet and spicy bacon, aged white cheddar, salsa and sour cream)

My favorite was The Alderman! I’m embarrassed to admit it, but this was my first time at Agave & Rye. We typically order from their ghost kitchen on DoorDash.

Our next stop was Meridien where we shared a French fry flight featuring dill pickle, sweet Cajun and honey aleppo pepper fries. Each flavor of fries came with their own special sauce. My favorite was the dill pickle fries served with a dill pickle ranch.

