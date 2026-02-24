Newsletter: Tropical vibes in Springboro, a new menu at Dunaways and more food news🍹

“We grew up in Venezuela and in Puerto Rico, on the coast by the ocean, surfing and playing in the sand by the tiki bar my parents went to,” Abraham Guerra said.

At the center of Latin Arepas is the arepa, a corn cake that Abraham Guerra grew up eating in Venezuela. The version the Guerra’s serve is rooted in family tradition, inspired by Abraham’s grandmother, who preferred frying them for a crisp exterior and soft center.

In other food news this week, we asked our Facebook page followers where to find the best tortilla chips. Tuesday was National Tortilla Chip Day and we were more than ready to have some.

Comments were mostly focused on Chuy’s, Chili’s (my personal favorite) and Elsa’s. Some people were not happy that so many suggested chain restaurants, but ... my argument? We’re allowed to like those, too!

Introducing our ‘Confident Cooking’ writer

My manager Ashley and I often talk about food news coverage and how to introduce new things here. Recently we learned we have a co-worker on the sales team at the Dayton Daily News who hosts big “family” dinners with his friends. Casey Sears loves to make his own bread, create dishes a group will savor and make meaningful connections when doing it.

So we asked him if he’d maybe want to write about that. He was sort of shocked by the ask, then said, yes, of course.

Casey will be publishing monthly pieces on his cooking. Check out his very first piece here or see it in today’s print newspaper.

Dunaways in Troy has a revamped menu

Credit: Alex Cutler Credit: Alex Cutler

Lifestyles Reporter Alex Cutler reports Dunaways in Troy has become known for hosting one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Miami County, with more than 3,000 attending in 2025. Two years ago in 2024, the event did not feature a kitchen for guests to order from, as the property was undergoing a major renovation at the time. Instead, several food trucks were parked near the festivities.

In the time since, the kitchen has reopened, now led by Dunaway’s Back of House Manager Aston Riley. Riley has revamped the bar’s menu, and the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day event is set to offer items such as pizza, fries and a burger topped with the Dunaways logo.

Upgraded menu, rotating cocktails, live music and pizza at Oregon Express

“The sound of live music and the aroma of (Dayton-style) pizza fill the air,” writes Anne Kane about Oregon Express in Dayton. “I can taste it right now (yum).”

On any night of the year, you may see a packed house with a DJ one evening and a quiet acoustic set the next. You may even see a cake decorating class. With the option of private rentals for the community, you could potentially stumble upon a graduation party or maybe even a karaoke-filled room.

This year, the restaurant launched a new menu curated by Ashley Ashbrook that still includes its famous pizzas (with monthly pizza specials) but significantly upgrades its salad offerings, including in-house dressings and new appetizers such as bruschetta (pesto or goat cheese) and caprese.

Fine Wine & Dine Review: J. Alexander’s

Columnist Ray Marcano writes: J. Alexander’s immediately gets high marks in two areas. First, customers can eat at the bar, and with the restaurant so busy, that’s what I did.

Secondly, the bar staff was honest. I asked the very nice and attentive bartenders what they would recommend from the fairly pedestrian wine list. Their silence told me everything I needed to know. I told them it was better to say, “I don’t know” than pretend they did, and finally, the answer came back, “I don’t know.”

Good for them. Don’t bluff. Don’t make guesses. That alone means I’ll be back.

