Newsletter: Strawberries are the star this weekend and a new foodie tour kicks off in Dayton 🍓🍴

There will be 50 food vendors at the festival representing non-profits serving Troy and Miami County. A portion of every food and beverage sale will benefit the non-profits.

From fresh berries, strawberry salsa and strawberry Philly cheesesteaks to strawberry donuts and funnel cakes, festivalgoers can find almost anything strawberry-themed.

12 foodie tours coming to Dayton this summer

Chrissie Karuna, a 1995 Carroll High School graduate and mom of three who lives in Oakwood, is kicking off Dayton’s first and only walking foodie tour this summer.

JAM Foodie Tours will offer a walking, talking and eating experience on select Fridays and Saturdays in June and July starting at 3 p.m. at Sueño and ending between 5:30 and 6 p.m. at Tender Mercy. Tickets are $100.

“As someone who loves to eat and travel, I personally believe the food scene in Dayton is on par with any other city,” Karuna said.

During the experience, attendees will stop at six different establishments where they will eat and/or drink. At each stop, someone from the establishment will talk about how the restaurant started and what they’re known for. Karuna will lead the group to each spot and talk along the way about the history of downtown.

Red Carpet Tavern is for sale

The Red Carpet Tavern has announced on its Facebook page that the bar is for sale.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve decided to list the Red Carpet Tavern for sale,” the May 24 Facebook post stated. “We’ve had a few inquires already to the purchasing options and hope someone who loves it comes forward to claim this iconic neighborhood bar.”

Those interested in owning the bar are encouraged to reach out to the business. According to the post, there is the option of purchasing just the bar or the bar and building.

The neighborhood bar, located at 3301 Wayne Ave. in Dayton, will remain open with modified hours until further notice. It’s open 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday and 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday. They will still have trivia at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays and karaoke at 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Mz. Jade’s Soul Food to join W. Social Tap & Table

The owner of Mz. Jade’s Soul Food has confirmed she is opening a spot in Dayton’s historic Wright-Dunbar District inside W. Social Tap & Table. Here’s what we know:

Owner Naiyozcia King, otherwise known as “Mz. Jade,” hopes to open within the next two weeks.

The Dayton location will not have the full menu that is offered at her Middletown restaurant, but will have customer favorites including chicken, chicken wings, fish, pork chops, salmon patties and deep fried shrimp meals. Sides include collard greens, macaroni and cheese, potato salad and candied yams. King said she is planning to have seafood boils on Saturdays.

Mz. Jade’s Soul Food is joining several other vendors in the food hall including ILLYS Fire Pizza, The Lumpia Queen, SOCA, Taco Street Co. and The Tap at W. Social.

Quick Bites

🧁 Simply Decadent relocates in downtown Bellbrook: The bakery is now located at 137 W. Franklin St. near the Blue Berry Cafe. A grand reopening is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1.

🍔 West Carrollton Sonic Drive-In has closed: Over the weekend, the menu boards and much of the equipment were removed from the drive-in at 801 E. Dixie Drive.

🍕 Napoli’s serving New York style pizza in new Beavercreek location: The pizza shop has opened a second location in the Dayton region after serving the Miamisburg community for about four years. CLICK HERE for more on what to expect.

🍑 Nashville’s Peach Truck is back: Here’s where you can find fresh peaches this summer

Dish of the Week: Dayton Barbecue Co. at Hidden Valley Orchards

I enjoyed my Friday night at Hidden Valley Orchards in Lebanon. If you’ve never been, it’s the perfect place to relax, listen to live music, explore the orchard and eat some great food.

My husband and I started our eating adventure by getting an order of Gut Buster Loaded Fries from HVO’s Coop Snack Shack. The thinly-sliced steak fries were loaded with BBQ pulled pork, beer cheese, green onion and jalapenos. This is a must-try shareable!

We then made our way out to Dayton Barbecue Company to try their Spare Ribs, Brisket Mac and Baked Beans. My husband said you know a BBQ place is top-tier when they have good baked beans. I would have to agree, their baked beans stood out. The spare ribs and brisket mac were just as good.

The Dayton Barbecue Company teamed up with HVO a few months ago to open a permanent spot after operating there for nearly three months last year.

Tell Us

