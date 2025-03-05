Newsletter: Two establishments close, a bar launches breakfast and more food news🍳🍴

Before The Buck & Ear opened in 2017, it was Willie’s Sports Bar & Grille and before that, All Sports.

The Buck & Ear is now offering breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays featuring eggs, bacon, sausage, hashbrowns, toast, biscuits and gravy, breakfast sandwiches, French toast and omelets.

“We needed to add something, a little flair to represent family a little more, and everyone loves breakfast,” said owner Jodi Andrews.

Customers looking for a little bit of everything should try:

Farmers Breakfast (two eggs, hashbrowns, choice of bacon or sausage and one biscuit with sausage gravy)

Loaded Potato Plate (choice of hashbrowns or tots covered in sausage gravy, an egg and topped with shredded cheese)

Mimosas, Bloody Mary’s and spiked coffee are also available.

Breakfast at The Buck is going on its third week. It’s available starting at 9 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Andrews said they started by offering breakfast until 11 a.m., but after receiving feedback requesting longer hours, they’re expecting to offer it until noon or 1 p.m.

Corner Kitchen in Dayton to close

Corner Kitchen in Dayton’s Oregon District is slated to close its doors after service on Sunday, confirmed Michael Kim, president of The One Esca Group.

Kim admitted the restaurant was not sustainable, prompting him to make a tough decision.

“We remain hopeful for the future of the Oregon District and for the businesses that continue to call it home,” a press release said. “It has been heartbreaking to witness the decline in foot traffic and the impact on so many of our neighbors. We sincerely hope to see this beloved community thrive once again.”

The Slap’n Lizard Tap House closes in West Carrollton

Corner Kitchen wasn’t the only establishment to announce its closure yesterday. The Slap’n Lizard, a self-pour tap house in West Carrollton, permanently closed its doors after serving customers on Sunday.

Owners Joe and Michelle Kennedy of Clayton said they were not making it month-to-month and ultimately never had the business they needed to stay open.

“The bad thing is we‘ve given it everything we can do to make it grow and at this point, we’re just... in the longline of businesses that’s been closely lately around the Dayton area,” Joe said.

Cocktail making is highlight at upcoming DAI event

The Dayton Art Institute is hosting a new event next month showcasing cocktails from 15 local establishments while raising funds for art conservation.

Curated will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 3.

“I think the process of drinking a good cocktail, just like drinking a nice glass of wine, is a very cerebral activity,” said Lauren Gay, owner of Joui Wine in Dayton. “There’s all of these different flavors and nuances that you can pick out of a drink if it’s well crafted and well constructed. For me, whenever I have a really good cocktail, it lights up my brain just like enjoying a good piece of art does.”

Joui Wine, along with several other establishments such as The Bar Time, Jimmie’s Ladder 11, Manna Uptown, The Reserve on Third, Tuty’s Bar and Grill and Whisperz Speakeasy will compete in two donate-to-vote competitions — highlighting the crowd’s favorite cocktail and the most creative bar decorations.

CLICK HERE to read more about the art of cocktail making and how this event is raising awareness for conservation.

