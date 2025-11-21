Newsletter: University of Business Machines

And IBM has an eye on Dayton, too, which is our first story.

UD, IBM announce semiconductor partnership, $20M investment

What happened: Partnering to the tune of an investment that will exceed $20 million, the University of Dayton and Fortune 100 information technology powerhouse IBM will work together on developing next-generation semiconductor technologies and materials.

The Dayton-IBM connection. There’s something of a history at work here. Famed IBM Chairman and Chief Executive Thomas Watson worked for NCR in the early 20th century and honed his management style while working for Dayton industrialist John Patterson.

Shopsmith searches for new owner

What happened: A Dayton company that produced equipment for woodworking enthusiasts suspended operations in late September but is searching for a new owner to take over its local assets.

Shopsmith produced woodworking tools and equipment at 6530 Poe Ave.

What the company is saying: “We are looking for a buyer who is interested in acquiring Shopsmith’s assets, brand, and loyal customer base. With the right leadership and resources, Shopsmith can thrive again to continue its legacy of delivering compact, multi-functional, precision woodworking equipment trusted by generations.”

Oscar Health arrives in Dayton

What you need to know: A New York-based health insurance provider with a heavy emphasis on tech-powered health plans is coming to the Dayton area.

Oscar Health, among the nation’s largest providers of individual coverage under the Affordable Care Act, is offering individual, family and business plans during open enrollment in Montgomery, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Preble and Shelby counties.

Direct from Dayton: Where can you go?

Not a fan of layovers? We get it.

Allegiant recently announced that a new nonstop route between the Dayton International Airport and the Myrtle Beach International Airport will begin May 22.

Here are other current direct fight destinations you can reach from Dayton and the airlines that can get you there.

Sinclair to invest $30M in technology-focused refresh

What you need to know: Sinclair Community College is investing $30 million to transform its campus building 8, the former field house, to train students on using technology, including cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

“Today’s announcement of Sinclair’s board approval of the Integrated Technology Education center is a critical step in Sinclair’s commitment to preparing every student for success in a rapidly evolving technology driven world,” said Melissa Tolle, Sinclair’s senior vice president for strategy and advancement.

Newsletter numbers

$1.3 trillion: Quantum computing could lead to a $1.3 trillion increase in value across certain industries by 2035, according to McKinsey & Co.

$32 billion: How much Ohioans are expected to spend this Christmas season. Read the story.

$3.8 billion: The Ohio Senate passed a package of property tax reform measures this week that total roughly $3.8 billion in tax credits and school and local government revenue reducers. Read the story.

