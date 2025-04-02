Newsletter: Upscale Italian steakhouse opens tonight, fusion pizza restaurant coming soon & more food news 🍴

Executive Chef Jacob Rodibaugh wants diners to feel like family.

“I am passionate about cooking with fresh, locally sourced produce and enjoy showcasing the qualities of each individual ingredient,” Rodibaugh said of the restaurant inspired by the flavors and aromas of Tuscany. “I am especially excited to highlight the alchemy of the wood-fired oven to impart flavors and aromas to make the experience at Bistecca one that delights the senses.”

Credit: Brandon Smith Credit: Brandon Smith

I stopped by the restaurant for a friends and family night earlier this week and had the Arista Slow Roasted Pork with fresh herbs, caponata and lemon polenta. My husband had the Marinated Bavette Steak with smoked tomato risotto. The pork was extremely tender and the steak was cooked to perfection. The risotto had a nice smoky flavor to it.

Click here to take a look at photos of the food.

Other entree options include handmade pasta dishes such as Tagliatelle Cacio E Pepe or the restaurant’s namesake, Bistecca ala Fiorentina, which is a thick-cut porterhouse with rosemary, smoked salt, confit whole garlic and grilled lemon.

Credit: Brandon Smith Credit: Brandon Smith

If you’re looking for dessert, I recommend the Pot de Creme.

WATCH: Take a peek inside Bistecca

***

New fusion pizza restaurant with Indian flavors to open near Wright State

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Tandoori Crust Pizza is opening this month in the former location of Rapid Fired Pizza in Fairborn, across the street from Wright State University.

“The idea behind opening Tandoori Crust Pizza came from a passion for blending bold, traditional flavors with the comfort of classic pizza,” said owner Dipan Kang. “We wanted to create something unique that stood out in the pizza world —infusing the rich, smoky spices of tandoori with the familiar, much-loved pizza crust. The concept was born from a love of both Indian cuisine and pizza, and the desire to offer something fresh and exciting for the community."

READ MORE: What to expect at Tandoori Crust Pizza

O’Charley’s to open new brick-and-mortar concept

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The operators of O’Charley’s are bringing a new brick-and-mortar concept to the Dayton area.

Underground Chuck’s is coming soon to 2260 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp. This is the former location of O’Charley’s that closed in August 2023.

“Underground Chuck’s will have wings, handcrafted Angus burgers and USDA Choice steaks, along with a great selection of craft beers, signature cocktails and a laid-back vibe,” an Underground Chuck’s spokesperson said.

READ MORE

Quick Bites

🐟 Bleu Wave Seafood & Pho opens soon in Beavercreek: The restaurant will open on April 9 in the former space of Flyby BBQ just outside of the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

🍦 Goldies Flavored Soft Serve reopens Friday in Centerville: Here’s a list of other seasonal ice cream shops now open in the region.

🍖 Prime BBQ Smokehouse to open 2 locations in Dayton: The restaurant has announced the address of the UD location at 1200 Brown St. READ MORE

Best of Dayton 🏆

A special thank you to those that nominated the best, brightest and most important things in the region during our Best of Dayton contest nomination period.

We’re in the process of choosing our finalists. Voting will begin on April 21 and run through May 16.

The contests in the food and dining category that received the most nominations include:

Best Pizza

Best Hamburger

Best Food Truck

Best Breakfast

Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

How to get the winners first: CLICK HERE

Here’s what I’ve been eating:

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

I’m going to be honest, I haven’t really been a fan of Rusty Taco up until now.

The chain recently launched a new menu featuring more tacos, all-day breakfast options and new starters, so I had to go and check it out.

I took advantage of the two taco combo deal. For $12.99, you can get two street tacos, a side and a drink.

I had the Smashed Cheeseburger Taco featuring a seasoned ground beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico and pickles topped with a chipotle aioli sauce. This is a must-try!

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

I also had the Corny Pig Taco featuring a margarita-braised pork topped with street corn and crispy potatoes, as well as chips and salsa.

If you haven’t been to Rusty Taco in awhile, you should check it out! The Beavercreek location was packed on a Friday night.

Connect with me ✉️

Thank you so much for reading my weekly newsletter! If you see a new restaurant opening or are wondering when an establishment is expected to open, feel free to email me here, and I’ll check it out.

Remember to follow Dayton Daily News on Facebook or search our Food & Dining section for the latest stories. I’ll have continuous updates on my Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok pages.