Newsletter: Wall Street is rolling again. Will it continue to help Dayton economy

Developer has interest in Skyway Plaza near Wright-Patterson

Fairborn is focusing on redeveloping the site of a former shopping center on Ohio 444, a priority site for the city that’s across from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Reporter Nick Blizzard reported this week Fairborn is seeking Greene County grant funds as part of the initial steps preparing the Kauffman Avenue land occupied by the Skyway Plaza before it was demolished in recent years.

Doubleday’s continues to grow

Doubleday’s opened Home Plate and has slowly opened through DoorDash delivery, Reporter Natalie Jones reported.

Owner Jon Thomas said they have plans to offer pick-up and dine-in services, but right now they are taking the first few weeks to perfect their new fast-casual restaurant concept. He wants to make sure they provide consistence service.

Home Plate is a satellite location of the Doubleday’s Grill & Tavern restaurants in Centerville and Springboro. Customers can expect Doubleday’s favorites on the menu such as the pork tenderloin, chicken tender salad, Yuengling fish, wings, soups, classic mac ‘n cheese and much more.

The new location is at 998 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Centerville.

Leadership Dayton alumni event coming

Are you a Leadership Dayton graduate? I was in the BEST CLASS that graduated in 2023 in the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce program.

The Leadership Dayton alumni are giving back to the community in a few weeks and alumni can help volunteer at the event. We will be volunteering at the Dayton Foodbank from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 7. A happy hour social gathering will follow at West Social Tap and Table at 1100 W. Third St., Dayton.

Senator opposes trade rep nominee

Sen. Sherrod Brown is opposing the Biden administration’s nomination of Nelson Cunningham for deputy U.S. trade representative, pointing to the work of Cunningham’s lobbying firm on behalf of Moraine auto glass manufacturer Fuyao Glass America.

A division of Cunningham’s firm, McLarty Associates, lobbied for foreign interests, including the Chinese-owned Fuyao Glass beginning in 2019, Reporter Tom Gnau wrote this week.

Quick hits

It’s that season: Reds Caravan will visit the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Saturday.

These are the intersections that make your pulse race: According to you.

Former Heidelberg executive in California: Vail Miller Sr. was 77.

Wright State beats Cleveland State: Why is that important?