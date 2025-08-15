Newsletter: Wanted: An historic airplane factory

The Wright Co. produced some 120 airplanes in 13 different models on the site. The factory’s building 1 was completed in 1910, the second building was raised the next year.

What about the future? Does the site have one? Advocates hope so.

A settlement that would raise electric rates.

Why the Defense Production Act matters to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (and vice versa).

A downtown ‘menace’ has been arrested, police say.

Two years after fire, National Park Service still seeks Wright factory ownership

The situation: More than two years after a devastating fire, the U.S. National Park Service continues to pursue ownership of the world’s first airplane factory, Mackensie Wittmer, executive director of the National Aviation Heritage Area (NAHA), said this week.

The damage: At least two of the former factory site’s five hangar-shaped buildings off West Third Street were damaged in a March 2023 fire, an event that dramatically set back a decades-long effort to preserve and develop the buildings.

The quote: “The National Park Service is still in their acquisition process for that property, and NAHA as a partner to the park service will continue to support the park as they pursue acquisition,” Wittmer said.

AES Ohio electric rates would rise 9% if regulators OK unopposed settlement

What happened: Dayton electric utility AES Ohio Wednesday announced what it called an “unopposed settlement” with interested parties about how high to raise its distribution rates.

What’s next: The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio controls the next steps. The body, also known as the “PUCO,” will hold an evidentiary hearing on the proposal Sept. 9. PUCO members will vote on whether to modify, approve or reject the settlement, probably in early 2026.

The cost: The monthly bill for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh would increase by 9%, the utility said.

ALSO: Residents ask state regulators for a break.

Expanded Pell grants can help people keep Medicaid, senator says

The story: Pell Grants, federal money provided to low-income college students, can now be used for workforce programs under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act recently passed in Congress, U.S. Senator Jon Husted said this week.

While visiting Sinclair Community College’s Building 14, which houses medical simulation labs, Husted said the provision is designed for short-term credentials, allowing people to attend school for a few months before quickly returning to the workforce.

The change: This change will help both employers and people who are now required to work or go to school to receive Medicaid, Husted said, which is a change under the Big Beautiful Bill.

House field hearing brings Defense Production Act concerns to Air Force Museum

What happened: Members of Congress came to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Wednesday to argue that national security requires reauthorizing and streamlining the Defense Production Act.

Why it matters to Dayton: The Defense Production Act or “DPA” is due to expire next month, with the end of the federal government’s fiscal year. The act gives the president broad authority to direct the private sector to respond to national security needs.

Under the DPA, the Air Force — including professionals at Wright-Patterson —help in the administration of what’s called “Title III,” an authority for the president to shape domestic industrial strengths.

Suspect who damaged downtown storefronts was a ‘menace,’ police say

The situation: Dayton police say they have arrested a 60-year-old man suspected of causing thousands of dollars in damage by smashing windows and doors of eight businesses, storefronts and a church in the northwest quadrant of downtown.

Suspect: Dayton police Major Brian Johns said the suspect is a known troublemaker with a long rap sheet who, in the past, has caused problems in downtown and other areas. Johns declined to name the suspect, saying he has not yet been charged with felony vandalism.

What they’re telling us: “To say he has been a nemesis in downtown Dayton would be a gross understatement,” Dayton police Major Brian Johns said.

If approved, the monthly AES Ohio electric bill for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh of electricity would increase by 9%.

Chick-fil-A in Kettering posted its teen chaperone policy this week requiring anyone 17 and younger to be accompanied by a parent, guardian or adult chaperone 21 or older to dine in.

Number of new homes now under development or construction in the Wolf Creek neighborhood.

