Newsletter: Warped Wing opens today in Huber Heights, gelato shop to follow

Warped Wing kicks off soft opening today in Huber Heights

After a soft opening with friends and family over Memorial Day weekend, Warped Wing Brewing Company is officially inviting the public into its Huber Heights Brewery and Smokery today.

I spoke with Nick Bowman, co-founder and vice president of sales and marketing, and he said a grand opening date has not been decided, but the soft opening will allow their team to practice.

The new brewery is located at 6602 Executive Blvd. near the Rose Music Center in the space that previously housed Truck Pro.

The 12,000-square-foot space features a 4,000-square-foot taproom, event space for 40 to 50 people, a large kitchen focusing on smoked meats and food, a dog-friendly biergarten positioned on the Rose Music Center side, and a small pilot brewing system.

Bowman told me they are thinking about adding an outdoor experience to this location involving the wooded area on the property and maybe adding a shipping container bar.

Miamisburg gelato shop announces opening date

Tom & Dot’s Gelato Shop is opening its doors in downtown Miamisburg on Saturday at noon.

From the awning where customers place their orders to the photos on the wall, an Italian aesthetic is undeniable.

Kathy Klein, who owns the shop with her husband, Gregg, said the name of the shop is in tribute to her grandparents, Tom and Dot McGrath, who owned an A&W Root Beer Stand in Indiana.

Customers can expect 15 flavors of gelato and one sorbetto offering. You can order the gelato or sorbetto in a cup or cone, but they also have afagatos (an expresso drink with Madagascar vanilla bean gelato), shakes, nachos (cookie and oreo wafers with choice of gelato and caramel or chocolate sauce topped with whipped cream) or gelato sandwiches.

The signature shake is a root beer float in honor of Klein’s grandparents.

Tom & Dot’s Gelato Shop is located at 36 A S. Main St. in the former space of a hair salon.

Father, daughter bond over trying new restaurants

If you’re in one of the Dayton Foodie groups on Facebook, you may have seen a few posts about Melissa Fields of West Carrollton taking her dad, George W. Schram, also known as “Mr. Grumpy” or “Mr. Complainer,” to restaurants across the Dayton area.

In honor of Father’s Day coming up, I wanted to include their story in an upcoming tribute.

I shared a meal with them last night at Nick’s Restaurant in Xenia. Schram is a tough guy to impress, but he sure did love their sweet tea! Besides Waffle House and KFC, some of his favorite local spots include Bullwinkle’s Top Hat Bistro in Miamisburg, Bennett’s Publical Family Sports Bar in Miamisburg and Sea Jax Tavern in Kettering.

Schram, 88, is a Dayton native and Korean War veteran. After the war, he worked as a printer at McCall’s until they shut down. I’ll have more of their story on Father’s Day.

Ann Heller’s favorite recipes: Blueberry Crumble

Ann Heller’s career at the Dayton Daily News spanned three decades where she wrote about food and restaurants. She also published two cookbooks.

Former Dayton Daily News reporter Mark Fisher, who wrote about food and dining, identified this recipe for Blueberry Crumble as one of her favorite recipes.

Ingredients:

3 cups blueberries

¾ cup flour

6 tablespoons sugar

1/3 cup butter

Juice of 1 lemon

6 tablespoons sugar

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

Directions: Wash the berries and put in a buttered, 9-inch square baking dish, or casserole of a similar size. Add the sugar, lemon and cinnamon and stir to coat the berries.

Combine the flour, butter, sugar and salt and mix with a fork or your fingertips until the mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle the mixture over the berries and bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes.

It’s superb as is, but you can splurge and add ice cream, too. Makes 4-6 servings.

Quick Bites:

🍷 Tender Mercy wine tasting to benefit Dayton YWCA summer camp: The second annual Corks for Camp fundraiser is tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online ahead of the event. For more information, click here.

🍕 ‘Old-fashioned’ general store, pizza place to close in Clark County: Hartman’s Country Cupboard, located at 5390 Selma Pike in Pitchin, is closing its doors permanently at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

🎶 Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine to host music benefit series: Music in the Vines will be held every Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. kicking off this Saturday through Sept. 30. A portion of the proceeds from each event will be donated to the Miami County Local Food Council.

