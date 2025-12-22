Newsletter: Water bill woes

This isn’t always the case in other regions. Two of the largest reservoirs in America — Lake Mead, in Nevada and Arizona, and Lake Powell, in Utah and Arizona — were in danger of reaching “dead pool status,” the United Nations warned in 2023.

Area firms land rewarding defense contracts.

A rebranded ‘warrior dividend’ for thousands at Wright-Patterson.

The next chapter for a local mayor.

Thousands of Wright-Patt personnel stand to gain ‘warrior dividend’

What is expected to happen: Thousands of uniformed military personnel — perhaps more than 10,000 — who work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base stand to gain checks for $1,776 by year’s end, President Trump said last week. The dividends will go to U.S. service members across the globe.

Yes, but: Despite Trump’s rebranding attempt, the payments to troops spring from a congressionally-approved housing supplement that was a part of a bill signed into law in July.

Are you getting hosed? What water rates tell us

Liquid investments: For most area residents, water rates are going up.

This comes on top of increases this year.

Area firms named to defense contracts valued at $262 million

What happened: Companies with a presence in Beavercreek, Fairborn, Vandalia, and Fairfield were named to recent Department of Defense contracts worth a hefty $262 million combined.

Among them: ARCTOS Technologies Solutions in Beavercreek (with lab space in Fairborn) won a $20 million Space Force contract to support launch missions.

Ohio EPA considers data center water dumping

What you should know: A proposed Ohio Environmental Protection Agency permit that would let data centers release wastewater into Ohio waterways is raising concerns.

If approved, the five-year permit would allow data centers to discharge water used to cool down tech components or from air compressor condensation and boiler blowdowns. Not all data centers would qualify for the permit, and those that do would have to meet certain conditions.

A life in politics: Peggy Lehner looks back

Looking back: Reporter Jen Balduf recently sat down with Peggy Lehner, most recently mayor of Kettering. Lehner reflected on a career in public service, first through her church and community and nearly three decades in elected office at the municipal and state level.

Next chapter: Peggy Lehner will give up the mayor title at the end of the year, but not her commitment to the city.

“In general, the only active-duty and reserve members at Wright-Patterson who won’t get the ‘warrior dividend’ are the general officers, unless there are a few other categories that don’t fit — and in a base as large and diverse with as many unusual missions as Wright-Patterson, there could be small groups that fall out of that category, and we won’t know until we get more details." - Michael Gessel, vice president of federal programs for the Dayton Development Coalition. Read the story.

“If you go around the horn, (communities) are all doing infrastructure upgrades. It’s a continual process, one that it never stops, but that’s what the utility business is.” - Greene County Sanitary Engineering Director Mark Chandler. Read London Bishop’s story.

10,766: The number of active-duty military personnel working at Wright-Patterson, according to a 2023 economic impact analysis.

345: As in kilovolts. AES Ohio seeks state approval for a 345 kilovolt (kV) transmission line, stretching from Fayette to Atlanta, Ohio, north of Washington Court House. Read the story.

When steak is at stake: Beavercreek employee has grilled 1M+ steaks.

