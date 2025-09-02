Newsletter: What a court ruling means for Dayton students

In this newsletter

What happened: Dayton Public Schools announced last week that the Franklin County Court granted its request for an extended preliminary injunction that will let the district continue purchasing RTA bus passes for students.

Latest chapter: David Lawrence, district superintendent, said the ruling allows the district to continue providing bus passes for the entire 2025–26 school year. The case is set to resume in court in September 2026, he said.

What they’re saying: When it comes to attendance, bus passes matter, Lawrence said.

“In our testimony in Columbus yesterday, we gave several examples of schools where attendance was down anywhere 6% to 7%. That may seem small to some people — that is colossal."

Kettering Health restructures, eliminates 11 new jobs

What happened: Kettering Health is eliminating up to 11 full-time, non-medical positions in its accounts payable department, our new health care reporter, Michael Kurtz, reported.

What the hospital system said: “We consistently analyze our business functions to ensure we are aligned and operate according to industry best practices. After a thorough review of our accounts payable function, we identified an opportunity to improve and modernize our current approach.”

Moraine clears path for Wawa location

What happened: A vacant property at the southeast corner of Springboro Pike (Ohio 741) and South Dixie Avenue is set to be redeveloped as a gas station and convenience store.

Moraine City Council recently approved rezoning a bit less than half an acre at 2705 Lehigh Place from residential use to a neighborhood business zone.

What will happen: The applicants for the rezoning — Highdale LLC and developer Jeffrey R. Anderson Real Estate — plan to knock down the apartment building near the vacant restaurant and turn the combined site into a Wawa convenience store/gas station.

GE says it has made ‘best offer’ to striking workers

What happened: GE Aerospace said it has given some 600 striking Ohio and Kentucky workers until Friday to accept what it called Monday its ‘best offer.’

What the company said: “We explained to the (United Auto Workers negotiating) committee that this was our best offer and that we did not contemplate any additional large moves. Based on the union leadership’s response we unfortunately remain far apart. While the union could have asked the unit to vote on our offer, to our knowledge it has not.”

The Ohio Renaissance Festival’s favorite baker is from North Dayton

A baking renaissance: Benjamin Stuckey, owner of Baker Benji’s in Dayton, has been a part of the Ohio Renaissance Festival for almost a decade, but this year will be his fourth season as a vendor — selling baked goods through a dessert window at New World Knoll. It’s located at the top of the hill between the beer and baked potatoes.

From street cast team to official baker: “I am happy to have this partnership,” Stuckey said. “There is a lot that I would honestly not have if it wasn’t for them. This storefront would not be a reality if I did not have the contract from the Ohio Renaissance Festival.”

Newsletter numbers

620: Renewal of minimum headcount guarantee of 620 United Auto Workers bargaining unit members during the term of a proposed contract GE Aerospace offered the union, with 80 additional UAW positions across the company’s Erlanger, Ky. and Evendale locations.

611: The number of Ohio school districts.

26: More than 26 years ago, Kettering girl Erica Baker disappeared after she went for a walk with her dog on a rainy afternoon near the Kettering Recreation Complex.

