Newsletter: What a new tax pact means for the Premier-UD ‘onMain’ vision

That’s one name given to the mixed-use vision shared by Premier Health and the University of Dayton for the former Montgomery County Fairgrounds in south Dayton.

That vision is coming into sharper focus. Some engineering and design work has happened. And an application for Ohio Department of Development Innovation Hub dollars is being weighed in Columbus while you read this.

And then there’s our first story:

Dayton Public Schools signs tax abatement agreement with UD, Premier for onMain

Since 2017, the University of Dayton and Premier Health have been partners in slowly developing plans to redevelop the former Montgomery County Fairgrounds off Main Street near the main Miami Valley Hospital.

New details: The latest in that effort: The two have offered concessions to Dayton Public Schools to approve a property tax abatement plan in the project.

Tax-increment financing: The pact has the school district collecting 5% of property taxes on residential and commercial buildings for 15 years. In years 16-30, DPS would receive 27% of property taxes on residential and commercial buildings. In years 31 and beyond, DPS would get 65% of those taxes.

DeWine to Biden: Don’t pull Guard units into the Space Force

The Air Force is proposing having some states’ National Guard units moved into the U.S. Space Force, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is saying, “Thanks, but no thanks.” He wrote to President Biden last week opposing the move.

Unprecedented: “As commander in chief of the Ohio National Guard, I retain the responsibility for these military organizations and their missions,” DeWine wrote in a recent statement. “Usurping this power would be unprecedented, and I respectfully ask that you do not do so.”

Where does your recycling go, and is it really being recycled?

When we throw something away, what does “away” really mean?

Reporter Sydney Dawes had fun with this story.

Recycled? All trash thrown into any bin in Montgomery County finds its way to the Montgomery County Solid Waste District location in Moraine, and waste collectors there estimate nearly two-thirds of garbage they receive can be recycled, reused or composted.

But not everything put into a recycling bin is a real-deal recycling candidate.

County commissioners talk workforce, health and infrastructure in State of County address

Another story from Dawes: Instead of giving separate speeches related to development in the county over the past year, Montgomery County commissioners Debbie Lieberman, Judy Dodge and Carolyn Rice answered questions from Dawes before an audience at Sinclair Community College.

State of the county: Highlights from that conversation featured points related to large upgrades to water infrastructure, updates at the Montgomery County Jail, programs surrounding employment and efforts to address food and housing insecurity.

Ukraine aid bill funds work in Springboro and Lima

Much of the military aid destined for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan will be spent in the United States. Weapons and systems headed for those nations are made in America.

Made in Springboro: The bill includes $550 million to produce Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, the Washington Post reported, bolstered by research from the American Enterprise Institute. The Lockheed Martin system is built in multiple locations, including Springboro, Arkansas and Nebraska.

Funding will also go toward production of the M1 Abrams tank in Lima.

Quick hits

