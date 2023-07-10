Newsletter: What Dayton needs in its housing market

Welcome to your new business newsletter.

Dayton a challenging area to find housing

Why it matters: Any locale that wants to attract new employers needs plenty of homes. And the number of homes for sale in the Dayton region in the last year has seen one of the steepest declines among the nation’s largest urban centers even though this area remains a cheap place to live and buy a home, according to a new report from Realtor.com

Bright spot: Realtor.com noted that the Dayton region was the most affordable urban area on its list.

Some people may interpret the decrease in housing supply as a sign that homes are selling fast and people are moving into the region. But leaders with the Home Builders Association Dayton see the matter differently.

The region is going to struggle to attract new businesses if there are no places for workers to live, said John Morris, executive director of the association.

Catholic Social Services to begin construction on 6,500-square-foot expansion

Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley started construction on a 6,500-square-foot expansion to its location at 922 West Riverview Ave. in Dayton last week.

Who is involved: RDA Group are the architects for the project and Fender Construction is the general contractor. The estimated completion date is September 2024.

How the Rose Music Center bloomed.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

A look at how the Rose Music Center went from idea to reality in Huber Heights.

Christmas Tree Shops to close dozens of stores — including a local one

Take down the Christmas tree: The chain will close all 73 of its stores across 20 states in coming weeks due to a $45 million loan default unless it somehow can be saved at the last moment, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Dayton Air Show is a economic driver for the region

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

Last year, some 80,000 people descended on the east side of Dayton International Airport to enjoy the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show. Most of them tried to use the Interstate 75-Northwoods Boulevard exits, freezing traffic on the interstate in that area in both directions.

Suggestion: Show leaders are asking visitors this year to get to the show earlier.

Business moves

Beavercreek architecture, engineering and geospatial business Woolpert has hired Jack Patton, a veteran of both the Air Force and Huber Heights industrial technology and geospatial company firm Trimble, as a geospatial business strategist and consultant. Patton will help Woolpert develop geospatial and surveying business opportunities with the Department of Defense and other federal clients.

A Woolpert spokeswoman said that while Patton did not serve at Wright-Patterson during his time at the Air Force, he was based out of Trimble locally and spent time at the company’s office in Colorado. Most of his travel time was spent meeting Department of Defense customers across the U.S.

