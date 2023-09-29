Newsletter: What government shutdown will mean for Dayton region

You made it to Friday, Dayton. But before you take off for what promises to be a sunny weekend, we have a lot to talk about.

Sometimes when I write these newsletter introductions, I wish I had a crystal ball. This is one of those times. At this writing, it looks like a shutdown of the federal government is all but unavoidable — but no one knows for sure.

Federal shutdown would affect thousands of Ohioians

The last day of the federal government’s fiscal year is Saturday. Unless a deal is reached in coming hours, federal appropriations for military and other functions will lapse.

More than two million military personnel nationally will be expected to keep working during what’s called a federal government “shutdown,” even though many federal functions continue, such as mail delivery, law enforcement and air traffic control.

Working without pay?: A Pentagon planning document issued this summer said military personnel on active duty, including Reserve personnel on active duty, will continue to report for duty.

Several senators have introduced the “Pay Our Military Act of 2023″ to ensure military members are paid in the event of a lapse in funding.

About half of the Defense Department’s civilian workforce, some 440,000 people, can expect to be furloughed.

Company wants to build more than 100 new Beavercreek homes

Oberer Land Developers wants to build a new subdivision with more than 100 homes in Beavercreek on some 50 acres off North Alpha Bellbrook Road, Reporter London Bishop tells us.

The Miamisburg-based developer is requesting a zoning change to allow for the home development at the intersection of North Alpha Bellbrook and Indian Ripple roads.

Concerns: Residents who spoke at Monday’s city council meeting raised concerns about the “conservation easement” in Oberer’s plans for the neighborhood, and the additional traffic a new high school is going to bring to the area.

“Our neighborhood has tons of walkers,” said Denise Hurley, whose property abuts the proposed development. “When the new high school goes in the corner, people are going to cut through that neighborhood ... to go out to the other venues.”

Wawa to build 60 locations in Ohio over next decade

A lot of Wawa stations may be headed to the Buckeye State. A lot.

Wawa plans to open around 60 stores in Ohio over the next decade, with more than a dozen locations already in the works throughout the Dayton and Cincinnati regions, Reporter Aimee Hancock learned this week.

Buckeye-bound: Wawa President Brian Schaller said he believes Ohio offers significant market opportunity and demand for these types of offerings, adding that he feels Wawa brings its own appeal.

“We think we’re different because while the fuel is important, it’s really about what’s inside the four walls,” Schaller said.

Dayton region’s net job gains this year

Want some good news? Reporter Cory Frolik has some.

The Dayton region saw sturdy employment growth last month, and the local economy has netted more new jobs through August than during any year on record, according to preliminary federal survey data.

The local job market is sizzling, and regional leaders say there’s plenty more jobs on the way, especially in coming years, due to large planned investments by Joby Aviation, Sierra Nevada Corp., Honda Motor Co. and other companies.

Good times: “There’s something special going on in Dayton and in Ohio,” said Jeff Hoagland, president and chief executive of the Dayton Development Coalition. “We’ve been saying that for a while, but I think the numbers are proving those statements to be true.”

Defense spending drops in Ohio for second year in a row.

A reminder: Defense spending is a big deal everywhere — including Ohio.

The amount of federal defense spending in Ohio has dropped the past two years, but Greene County remains the No. 1 county for funding disbursed in the state to contractors and military bases, according to Department of Defense data.

(Slightly) falling disbursements: With $8.9 billion in defense spending in fiscal 2022, Ohio ranks at No. 20 among the 50 states, garnering 1.6% of total U.S. defense spending, a recent DOD report says.

In 2021, Ohio ranked at 18 with $9.9 billion spent in the state, according to that year’s DOD report. In 2020, the state was ranked 17 with spending at $11.6 billion.

Wright-Patterson fireworks

If you live near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, you may hear some loud pops tonight.

Local residents should expect loud noises from fireworks in the vicinity of Area B’s west side at the conclusion of a base event Sept. 29, the base says on its web site.

Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. and are scheduled to last about 20 minutes.

The fireworks are being held in conjunction with a base-wide event called “Planes, Tunes and BBQ”. (This is not a public event; it’s open only to those with base access.) Since this is not a traditional time of the year to see or hear fireworks, the base wanted to alert the public so they are not alarmed when they go off, a representative of the 88th Air Base Wing told me.

