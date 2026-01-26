Newsletter: What happened at Kettering Health

In this newsletter:

How Joby Aviation sees the future of air travel.

What’s next for the downtown Dayton Arcade.

Tiny homes grow in importance.

‘Mr. Attorney General, do something.’

What we were told: A former whistleblower who went to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office in 2021 to report alleged misuse of hospital funds at Kettering Health says there’s more to uncover.

“There’s just so much,” Lori Van Nostrand said in an interview with the Dayton Daily News. “You guys are just barely skimming the surface.”

Joby product chief talks future of air travel at Sinclair

The vision: Joby Aviation’s chief product officer invited listeners at Sinclair Community College to imagine a world where people might summon a flight with an app, take an Uber ride with fellow passengers to a “skyport,” then fly quickly and quietly in an aircraft built in Dayton to an airport.

“That’s the vision of what we’re building,” Eric Allison, the Joby executive, told an audience at Sinclair’s Strategic Outlook Symposium Friday.

Austin Landing development will continue

What you should know: A new development is being planned across from Austin Landing in Miami Twp. that will be called Austin Crossing, and a new Chick-fil-A will be part of it.

Also on tap: Winsupply, which supplies materials for residential and commercial construction, wants to expand its warehouse space with a 213,146-square-foot warehouse, according to Miami Twp. records.

What’s ahead for the renewed Dayton Arcade

The next chapter: The Dayton Arcade’s new events manager, Breanne Geyer, has a big goal: Expand public and private events throughout the venue’s properties.

Small homes, big impact

A big opportunity? A local nonprofit believes that building a tiny home village could have a big impact on homelessness in the Dayton region.

Miami Valley Housing Opportunities wants to build 40 small cottages in northeast Dayton for unsheltered individuals who today are on the streets or sleeping in cars, tents, abandoned buildings or elsewhere.

Newsletter numbers

10,113: Total flight cancellations as of 5:30 am Sunday, according to FlightAware.

14.4: Inches of snow in Beavercreek, one of the highest snowfall totals in the region, as of 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. READ THE STORY.

