Newsletter: What our child care investigation found

The issue has long been on the to-do list of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, among others.

This year, DeWine proposed a child tax credit that would, if approved, give Ohio families up to $1,000 in tax refunds for each child younger than seven.

But affordability isn’t enough, advocates insist.

How often are child care centers sanctioned? What our investigation found

Four area child care centers, one in Springboro, two in Dayton and one in Harrison Twp. were notified since the beginning of 2024 they could lose their licenses to operate, according to a Dayton Daily News analysis of state licensing data.

In one case, a child was reportedly left on a bus for more than 5.5 hours. In another, inspectors allegedly found the center had created and posted a fake fire inspection report.

Read the story.

ALSO: ‘We were in shock.’ Day care boasts top ratings as police probe injuries.

ALSO: 5 key takeaways.

Part of Main Street closed after building debris rained down

Some 10 weeks before the NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s spring session is scheduled to convene in downtown Dayton, a chunk of downtown was raining debris over the weekend.

What happened: Part of Main Street remained closed Sunday and Monday between First and Third streets following strong Saturday winds that knocked the top facade off a building next to Stratacache Tower.

The north face of the former Key Bank building at 34. N. Main St. fell into an alley and onto Stratacache Tower, damaging several windows.

Read the story.

ALSO: City email says downtown transformers are threatened

ALSO: Engineers consider next steps.

Joby teams up with Virgin Atlantic for air taxi service

Joby Aviation is teaming up with British airline Virgin Atlantic to fly passengers to United Kingdom airports with its electric aircraft.

Why this matters to Dayton: Joby Aviation has manufacturing plans in Dayton. If there is no market for its electric aircraft, then there is no manufacturing.

In 2022, Joby and Delta Air Lines announced a multi-city, partnership for community-to-airport transportation for customers.

Read the story.

Launch Dayton Startup Weekend is about to start up

What’s about to happen: A local organization fostering small business development is providing entrepreneurs with a hands-on development bootcamp this month.

Launch Dayton’s Startup Weekend will be March 28 to 30 at the Arcade in Dayton.

Why it matters: Described as a “launching pad for entrepreneurs,” Startup Weekend is a 54-hour competition designed to help entrepreneurs develop the skills needed to launch their businesses.

Read the story.

Healthy or hurting? Oregon District businesses look to the future

What happened: Four Oregon District businesses have recently shut down or announced their impending closure — disappointing news for an area widely viewed as one of downtown’s main attractions, but one that has seen some establishments struggle lately.

Roost Modern Italian, Corner Kitchen and Eclectic Essentials are gone, and Mike’s Vintage Toys may close its doors next month. A couple of owners blamed declining foot traffic and weak sales for the closures and expressed concerns about the health of the district.

Read the story.

Contact me: Thank you once again for being here. Tell me about your business at tom.gnau@coxinc.com or on X, where direct messages are open. I’m also on LinkedIn and on our Dayton Business page, with my colleagues.

