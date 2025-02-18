Newsletter: What’s at stake in shrinking the federal workforce

The Associated Press and other national outlets reported that the administration began ordering agencies last week to lay off probationary employees who had not yet gained civil service protection.

It’s unclear how many workers nationally, in Ohio or in the Dayton area such an order will affect.

Why does it matter? Because in terms of sheer heft, the military and federal sectors matter, especially in the Dayton area.

According to the JobsOhio “Military and Federal Factbook,” published in 2021, Ohio had more than 45,000 federal civilian employees, more than 7,000 active-duty personnel, with more than 27,000 members of the National Guard and the Reserve.

Those numbers have almost certainly risen since then.

VA, other federal agencies begin to dismiss probationary employees

A press release came after 9 p.m. on the Thursday before a federal holiday weekend: The Department of Veterans Affairs was dismissing some 1,000 newly hired employees.

What they’re saying: “The vast majority of (probationary employees) are exempt from today’s personnel actions because they serve in mission-critical positions — primarily those supporting benefits and services for VA beneficiaries — or are covered under a collective bargaining agreement,“ the VA said.

Read the story.

Region’s dam and levies need a facelift. And that won’t be cheap

The situation: Roughly 39,000 property owners across the region paid (or owed) more on tax bills due Feb. 14 to prevent the Great Miami River from overflowing its banks.

The increased assessments will bring in more than $10 million to maintain a flood protection system created after a historic flood nearly 112 years ago.

The reaction: In Butler County, Spooky Nook Sports attracts thousands of families for tournaments. Before the reappraisal pause last year, owner Sam Beiler said the location would see his flood control fees rise from $8,000 to nearly $500,000 per year.

“There appears to be an effort now to find a balance that accomplished what the (Miami Conservancy District) needs, which is improving and strengthening the flood control system. Which, I don’t know anyone who doesn’t support that,” Beiler said. “I think we’re on a good path, and I’m hopeful.”

Read the story.

Careflight will fly another helicopter next year

Premier Health plans to have a new helicopter, a Leonardo AW169, replace a CareFlight helicopter that’s been around almost as long as CareFlight itself.

The plan: The new aircraft will replace a 34-year-old Dauphin helicopter, the oldest in Premier Health’s fleet.

The specs: The new aircraft will be capable of flying up to 200 miles per hour, with new safety features and technology. It will be able to carry two patients simultaneously, with a team of nurses, paramedics and a pilot.

Read the story .

Stratacache CEO: ‘I put my money where my mouth is.’

Chris Riegel, Stratacache founder and chief executive, travels a lot. I recently caught up with him after his company’s real estate arm bought yet another downtown Dayton building.

This story is an extended interview with Riegel in Q&A format. A sampling:

On acquisition overtures for his company: “I have no interest in it. This is a mission. We have roots here. We’ll continue to grow and invest here. I’m still in the bottom of the third inning. I have plenty more game to play.”

On affording downtown properties: “These are not massive investments. Massive investments are in Manhattan or in Miami or in bigger markets. These are not significant spends from our perspective.”

Read the story.

How to stay in business for 75 years

How do you stay in business for three-quarters of a century? Reporter Eric Schwartzberg asked Dayton’s Price Stores.

The challenges: Owner Edd Wimsatt took over the store after a career in corporate America.

He said the business has faced challenges over its many decades, including economic downturns, building floods and the shift to online shopping, which led to the closure of the store’s Bridal & Prom shop.

Read the story.

Quick hits

Taking control in the final minutes: How the Flyers beat Duquesne.

How local libraries are putting a $1 million gift to work: From an anonymous friend.

Want to visit this speakeasy? You’ll need a password.

From food truck to restaurant: If broasted chicken is your thing, read on.

The newest property tax legislation: “Stability zones” and exemptions for Gold Star families.