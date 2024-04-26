Newsletter: What’s behind Miami Valley Hospital South stopping trauma services

For those reasons and more, the news that Miami Valley Hospital South was dropping its “level III” trauma center status turned some heads.

MVH South becomes second hospital in region to drop level III trauma status

Premier Health is discontinuing its level III trauma status May 1 at Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville, the health system said this week.

Emergency: The emergency department will remain open at MVH South but trauma care will be available at MVH’s main campus near downtown Dayton. Miami Valley Hospital is the region’s only level I trauma facility.

Kettering change: This comes two weeks after Kettering Health ceased operations as a verified level III trauma facility at Kettering Health Soin Medical Center. Soin Medical Center was the only trauma facility in Greene County.

Dayton wants to build $250M PFAS water treatment facility, the largest in the nation

The city of Dayton is planning the construction of a $250 million PFAS treatment center that would be the largest facility of its kind in the United States and one of the larger projects in the city’s history, city Reporter Cory Frolik confirmed.

Fighting forever chemicals: Dayton wants to build a facility at its Ottawa Yards campus that would treat man-made “forever chemicals” in up to 96 million gallons of water daily.

Investment: To put this investment in perspective, recall that Dayton’s general fund budget for 2024 is about $214.5 million.

‘Golf cart’ shuttle service proposed for downtown Dayton

Golf carts shuttling folks around downtown Dayton, nearly all year long?

Tom Conroy thinks it’s an idea worth exploring.

Downtown asset: “I feel this asset is needed for downtown,” Conroy told us.

First reading: The Dayton City Commission this week had the first reading of an ordinance that would modify the city’s taxi cab regulations to create a permitting process for low-speed commercial quadricycles.

Leaders want a new hotel by Dayton Convention Center in downtown Dayton

A vibrant hotel near the Dayton Convention Center has been missed.

Concept: The executive director and CEO of the Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority says work is underway to bring a national brand hotel to a site near the Dayton Convention Center.

Pam Plageman, head of the facilities authority, said a new hotel is needed to support downtown businesses and help the Dayton Convention Center compete for events.

Area home sales continue to climb in first quarter

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Home sales for the first quarter of this year show a market on the upswing compared to the same time last year, reporter Eric Schwartzberg tells us.

Sales rise: There were 3,209 sales reported for the first three months of 2024, a 14.4% increase from 2023 when 2,805 transactions occurred over the same span, according to the Dayton Realtors Multiple Listing Service.

Those numbers are likely the result of a dip in interest rates, said Greg Blatt, Dayton Realtors’ immediate past president.

Killer Brownie Co. boosts nationwide presence with new agreement

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Miamisburg’s Killer Brownie Co. has been on an unmistakeable growth track.

Delicious news: Killer Brownie has announced a distribution pact with Dot Foods Inc., putting the company on shelves in 50 states.

Dot Foods, Inc. carries 123,000 products from 1,500 food manufacturers making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. The company distributes foods products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 50 countries.

Congratulations

River Valley Credit Union named its first new CEO in nearly three decades.

River Valley recently announced the appointment of Lee Spivey as its president and chief executive, effective May 1. Spivey succeeds John Bowen, who will be stepping down after 29 years of service.

“Lee Spivey’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for River Valley Credit Union,” said Dan Gorman, the credit union’s board chair. “With his extensive experience and proven leadership in the credit union industry, we are confident in his ability to lead us into the future.”

Quick hits

Can you ID men who beat, rob Dayton street musician?: Dayton police shared a video.

Ohio legislators try to get Pete Rose into Baseball Hall of Fame: I wouldn’t bet on its success.

Changes in Bellbrook’s business scene: Natalie Jones has the details.

Buc-ee’s in Huber: Is a step closer to reality.