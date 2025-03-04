Newsletter: Where federal job cuts stand now

Alsup said Department of Government Efficiency likely didn’t have the authority to fire employees.

What’s ahead? I left my crystal ball in another room. But the Trump administration has told federal departments to prepare to initiate “large-scale reductions in force” by March 13.

According to a Congressional Research Service look at Census estimates, there are an estimated 22,100-plus federal workers living in Ohio’s congressional District 10, close to 6% of the overall workforce. (District 10 is Montgomery and Greene counties, plus part of Clark County.)

Stay tuned.

You’ve been laid off from the federal government. Now what?

Layoffs are a painful fact of life for far too many people, not just federal employees. In December, some 1.8 million people were considered laid off or discharged from their jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

What to know: There are resources available. Federal workers may apply for Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees — dubbed “UCFE” — which in Ohio is administered by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the same department that oversees unemployment insurance benefits for everyone who has lost a job through no fault of their own.

ALSO: DOD civilians expected to respond to the “What did you do last week” email.

Baseball commissioner considers posthumous eligibility for Rose

For fans for Charlie Hustle, these have been a heady few days.

President Trump has said he may pardon Pete Rose. And Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is said to be considering a petition to have Pete Rose posthumously removed from Major League Baseball’s ineligible list, according to a source who claims to be familiar with what’s going on.

The story: Is complicated. I hear some on sports radio talk shows talk of protecting the game’s “purity.” That’s usually followed by the commercials for online gambling companies Draft Kings and FanDuel sponsoring those same shows.

ALSO: Listen as Pete Rose discusses his gambling debt.

ALSO: Gem City gamble: The Dayton-Charlie Hustle connection, as told by a veteran reporter.

Site Selection magazine: We’re No. 1

What happened: The editors of Site Selection magazine believe Dayton is a gem.

Site Selection placed the Dayton-Kettering-Beavercreek area atop metro areas of similar sizes for adaptability and development muscle in the magazine’s new annual Governor’s Cup rankings.

Hey Nineteen: It’s the 19th straight year the region has ranked in the top 10 and the sixth year it has placed first, the Dayton Development Coalition noted Monday.

EPA deems Wright-Patterson groundwater ‘not under control’

What happened: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has informed Wright-Patterson Air Force Base that its migration of PFAS contaminated groundwater is deemed “not under control,” a change from the base’s previous status.

The update came in a Dec. 16 letter from the Chicago office of the EPA to John Crocker, a remedial project manager at Wright-Patterson.

The change was a result of tighter EPA-mandated limits.

What they’re saying: A spokeswoman for the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson said: “The recent updates to the environmental indicator status reflect changes in how the EPA reports and tracks this information. As you are aware, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has been proactively addressing water quality concerns and collaborating closely with our community partners.”

Xenia greenlights townhouses, will speed Market District development

What’s happening: As work on the Xenia Market District continues, the city has proposed a rezoning to accommodate housing for the site, and expedite new construction approval.

Xenia City Council introduced legislation to rezone the Market District from downtown business to a so-called “planned unit development,” with an added “streamlined, expedited review process of individual phases,” city documents show.

Why this matters: In this case, speed equals quality, city leaders believe.

“It’s a higher standard of design compared to what we currently have in the city,” City Planner Brian Forschner told council members.

Quick hits

What the Bengals need: On the defensive side of the ball, a lot.

MARCANO: Cut the library some slack.

Kroger CEO: Resigns following corporate investigation.

Kings Island: Starts construction of its newest attraction.

Miamisburg pizza shop: Makes Germantown moves.