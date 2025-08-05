Newsletter: Whither SBIR?

But SBIR authorization is set to expire this fall, and changes may be afoot. The programs have their detractors, referring to some companies as “SBIR mills.”

Award winners, obviously, take exception to that characterization.

It’s August. “Oktoberfest” can’t be far ahead.

The future of Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner.

A new Dayton Children’s mental health services center will begin accepting inpatients.

Dayton-area business warily eyes proposed SBIR caps

What might happen: SBIR funding is set to expire this fall. For companies that have found success in this arena, one of the more worrisome proposed changes would be capping at $75 million total competitive awards per recipient, as a lifetime limit on SBIR funding.

What they’re saying: “They are a huge deal. We’re surprised by how few people, just a small number of people, even know what’s going on,” said Chris Hemmelgarn, chief technology officer for Miami Twp.-based CRG Defense. “It’s not as broadly known as we would have expected.”

AFMC will likely continue under a three-star general

What you need to know: After touring the Pacific region with the secretary of the Air Force recently, U.S. Rep. Mike Turner believes a three-star lieutenant general will likely continue leading Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Yes, however: AFMC will continue to be “in the room and at the table” when it comes to decisions that affect the future of the Air Force, Turner believes.

Fewer stars. Higher value?: As the number of four-star generals decreases, the importance of three-star generals will only increase, Turner added.

Anyone looking to buy a brewery?

What’s about to happen: The owners of Bock Family Brewing in Washington Twp. are ready to pass the torch after operating their brewery since 2021.

Transition ahead: The owners have weighed selling the business for two months. They said the brewery is growing and paying for itself, but they’re ready to have one job instead of multiple.

What they said: “We just wanted to get back to our normal lives with the day jobs we still have, spend more time with our child who is growing up fast, and do fun things again,” Jen and Ian Bock told food and dining reporter Natalie Jones. “The brewery isn’t failing, we have just run out of gas to run it ourselves.”

After three decades, Peggy Lehner turns the page

What you need to know: Long a fixture in local politics, Peggy Lehner says she will no longer seek public office.

What she told us: “I have thoroughly enjoyed serving in the city, both as mayor and previously as council member and certainly as a state legislator. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” said Lehner, 75, who said it’s time to give younger people a chance to step up.

A gentler, kinder Swigart Road may be ahead

What you need to know: Beavercreek planners are planning what they consider a less dangerous Swigart Road, as part of approval for a neighborhood development.

Grand plan: Grand Communities, the development arm of Fischer Homes, will fund construction costs to soften the road’s curve, from nearly a right angle to a softer curve designed to accommodate drivers at 35 miles per hour, city documents show.

Quick hits

The calendar says ‘August:’ But folks are starting to talk ‘Oktoberfest.’

Arch: How a would-be beach bum become an ‘Ohio sports legend.’

Best in the U.S.: Dayton hospitals make magazine’s list.

New Mathile Center: Will start accepting inpatients Aug. 13.

Joby Aviation: Makes a big acquisition.