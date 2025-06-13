Newsletter: Who’s buying the farms?

You can see this on the federal level, and in a growing roster of states and even local communities.

Last year, the U.S. Treasury Department proposed beefing up Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) rules on its jurisdiction over foreign real estate purchases.

Even globally, this issue has taken on new resonance. Ukraine’s recent drone strike against Russian strategic bombers has some —such as U.S. Rep. John Moolenarr, R-Mich., of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party — warning that Chinese purchases of farmland near U.S. military sites are not merely commercial deals. “That’s dangerously naive,” he recently wrote.

What’s happening: An Ohio Senate committee is considering a bill that would restrict foreign ownership of land across much of Ohio, including areas close to military installations.

The bill restricts ownership of land by people or businesses from nations considered adversarial to the United States.

What they’re saying: “I introduced this bill because I strongly believe that Ohio’s land should not be for sale to those who seek to destroy the American way of life,” Ohio Sen. Terry Johnson, R-McDermott, told the Ohio Capital Journal.

Read the story.

Key services return for Kettering Health

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

What has happened: MyChart is once again your chart.

Kettering Health says normal operations have resumed for key services weeks after a cyber attack.

Those services include inpatient and outpatient services like surgery, imaging, retail pharmacy and physician visits. In addition, it says phone lines and call centers are functioning across the organization.

What the company says: The network also said it is working to identify impacted data, promising to notify those affected, possibly with fraud protection services.

“We are confident that our cybersecurity infrastructure and employee security training will effectively mitigate future risks,” the release said.

Read the story.

Also: MyChart is your chart, again.

Miami Twp. could become the first township in Ohio history to declare bankruptcy

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

The situation: Miami Twp. officials say they cannot pay a $45 million court judgment against the township even if township leaders cut every service they can. There is no insurance to cover it, either.

Why it matters for township residents: Being required to pay a $45 million judgment without sufficient insurance coverage could put a township in a serious financial crunch, said Anne Beauch, spokeswoman for the Ohio Township Association.

“Townships operate with strict financial constraints, and the majority of revenue comes from property taxes, often tied to specific levies,” she said.

Read the story.

CJ plans to demolish downtown ‘ice house’

Downtown plans: Chaminade-Julienne High School bought the former cold-storage building at 20 Eaker St. downtown, a stone’s throw from the school, in 2023.

There was some question as to what the Catholic high school would do with the property. Now, the school has a next step in mind.

What the school is saying: CJ officials said they explored repurposing the century-old building, but they deemed the structure unsuitable for restoration. So the school said it secured funding and permits for an as-yet unscheduled demolition.

The land will be used as green space for now, the school said.

Read the story.

Joby Aviation’s local building is starting to look like a Joby Aviation building

On the outside, progress is becoming clear at the building Joby Aviation says it has purchased for the scaled manufacturing of electric flying taxis near Dayton International Airport.

What’s going inside remains a question, one we keep asking.

What happened: This week, a new paint job on the company’s planned manufacturing site off Concorde Drive, a former U.S. Postal Service facility, could be seen.

Next steps? Production of components for Joby Aviation electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOL) will begin in Dayton this year, Greg Bowles, Joby’s head of government relations and regulatory affairs, told me last August.

Read the story.

