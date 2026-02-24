Newsletter: Why a Cleveland developer loves Dayton

In this newsletter

Cleveland-area developer invests anew in Miami Valley

What you should know: Developer Industrial Commercial Properties says it now controls the remaining land open to development in the Kettering-Beavercreek Miami Valley Research Park, a result of years of local land acquisition.

ICP has acquired the remaining 134 acres of developable land in the park.

Ohioans react to Supreme Court decision on tariffs

Reaction: Ohioans reacted to Friday’s Supreme Court decision ruling that President Trump exceeded his authority when he imposed tariffs on dozens of U.S. trading partners through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

“Tariffs are an important tool for protecting American workers and confronting unfair trade practices,” Ohio Sen. Jon Husted said on the X social media site. “Today, the Supreme Court has spoken. In America, we respect the rule of law even when we disagree with it.”

$81M Englewood project aims to boost workforce

The plan: An $81 million project to build a community and business hub in Englewood.

The Northmont Area Chamber Foundation is leading a project to construct a 100-square-foot facility to support community, economic, and workforce development in the Northmont area, according to plans on the chamber’s website.

Historic Hartzell will invest millions in Piqua

Propelled: Hartzell Propeller celebrated the opening of a new center dedicated to airplane propeller innovation, committing to invest more than $10 million in its Piqua manufacturing presence over the next five years.

A $2 million JobsOhio grant will back up the company’s investment.

What they said: It was the production of carbon fiber propeller blades that drew the most attention at a company celebration last week. These are true carbon fiber blades, not merely carbon coating over a wood core, advocates said.

“This is advanced staff, competitive in the marketplace,” said J.P. Nauseef, president and chief executive of JobsOhio.

Wright State to invest millions in nursing education

Enacted: The Wright State Board of Trustees Friday approved a multi-million dollar investment in the university’s nursing education programs, which will allow the university to double its enrollment in its Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Wright State said it will commit $6 million to expand its nursing program with new facilities, in a project “designed to prepare more undergraduates for in-demand health care careers,” university officials said,.

More than $300 million: The new costs Dayton leaders say city government to incur dealing with the alleged migration of PFAS chemicals from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Read the story.

Up to $40 million: Owner Signia Aerospace’s expected overall investment in two Hartzell Propeller buildings in Piqua over time. Read the story.

