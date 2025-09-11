Newsletter: Why a Dayton startup is making its pitch in San Francisco

Tapping into that potential market — homeowners who haven’t listed their homes but might be persuaded to sell — is the brainchild of Dayton startup Unlisted.

Dayton startup Unlisted ready to make waves at San Francisco TechCrunch event

What’s happening: A Dayton technology startup is preparing to hit one of the biggest stages for technology startups — TechCrunch Disrupt 2025, an event slated for late October in San Francisco. Unlisted, a Dayton real estate technology company focused on the 98% of homes that aren’t for sale, announced its selection to TechCrunch’s 2025 Startup Battlefield 200, a highly competitive showcase for early-stage companies on the move. The proposition: Katie Hill, founder and CEO of Unlisted, says the idea is simple: Connect off-market homeowners, buyers and their real estate agents to create new opportunities in a staid real estate market.

Four takeaways from the latest Launch Dayton Startup Week

Countdown: Launch Dayton’s Startup Week returned to the Entrepreneur’s Center at the Dayton Arcade Tuesday, as the event marks a decade of uniting local entrepreneurs.

Sessions on cybersecurity, marketing, client relationships, construction and Air Force acquisition were on the early docket.

Wisdom on tap: What began as a humble gathering of like-minded Dayton entrepreneurs has become a cornerstone event. “My favorite thing about entrepreneurship, about Startup Week, is the energy in the room,” said Parallax Advanced Research’s John Owen. “The most exciting thing, I think, is that the people from five years ago, 10 years ago, that were starting out in your seat are the people you’ll hear stories from.”

An unvoted 32% property tax increase? New takeaways from our reporting

Credit: Nick Graham

Expensive lessons: We analyzed county tax data to find what areas had the biggest property tax increases. Some communities had large tax increases because they voted for new levies. But we found some of the areas with the largest increases had no new levies. Lemon Twp.: We discovered that Lemon Twp., south of Middletown, saw an average 32% tax hike without any vote from residents. Montgomery County: In Montgomery County, school districts at the 20-mill floor saw tax increases more than twice the countywide average. In Greene and Butler counties, nearly all school districts are at the 20-mill floor and saw larger tax increases.

Hailing a Joby on Uber: Next year, maybe someone will

What happened: Joby announced Wednesday with Uber that the companies plan to bring Blade’s air mobility services —recently acquired by Joby — to the ride-hailing Uber app as soon as next year. What they’re saying: “Since Uber’s earliest days, we’ve believed in the power of advanced air mobility to deliver safe, quiet, and sustainable transportation to cities around the world,” said Andrew Macdonald, Uber president and chief operating officer. “By harnessing the scale of the Uber platform and partnering with Joby, the industry leader in advanced air mobility, we’re excited to bring our customers the next generation of travel.”

Building the next ‘bunker-buster’

What happened: A company with a Dayton-area presence has landed an Air Force Life Cycle Management Center contract to help develop the next “bunker buster” bomb. ARA, or Applied Research Associates Inc. — which has offices on Paragon Road — has been awarded a 24-month contract by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) to serve as the system design agent to develop a prototype air-to-ground “Next Generation Penetrator” weapon system.

