Newsletter: Why basketball reigns in Dayton

UD Arena has hosted men’s NCAA tournament games since 1970, more NCAA games than any arena in the nation.

Study ranks Dayton as one of the most valuable college basketball programs

How high do the Flyers fly? Ryan Brewer, an associate professor of finance at Indiana University Columbus, ranked the most valuable teams in college basketball. North Carolina topped the list. But Dayton ranked 17th with a valuation of $178 million.

Standout: Dayton is the top program on the list outside the power conferences. The next highest-ranked Atlantic 10 Conference program on the 2025 list was Virginia Commonwealth, which ranked 81st with a value of $54 million.

Dayton is developing

Dayton has seen about $365 million in new investment in the last year, and slightly more than half of that was spent on projects outside downtown, city officials say.

Pipeline of projects: City officials say about $640 million of projects in the pipeline could be completed in the next two years, and most of that investment is outside downtown.

Return on investment: Dayton staff say the city has been seeing $12 of private investment for every $1 the city has spent on economic development projects.

“City dollars are used to leverage private and other public funding,” said Veronica Morris, Dayton’s economic development supervisor.

PNC Bank sues Riverside in home demolition battle

The situation: PNC Bank has sued the city of Riverside, claiming the city wrongfully started demolition on a home the bank was fixing up to prepare for sale.

The bank claims initial demo work caused significant damage to the property and PNC has asked a court to block further demolition.

What they’re saying: Riverside has said in legal filings that the city has not ordered demolition, however. The city said it has taken steps to address asbestos and asbestos-cement siding that must be remediated under city code.

DOD civilian employees may apply for early retirement

Does retirement beckon? Readers flocked to this story online (thank you, by the way): The Department of Defense announced a Deferred Resignation Program and Voluntary Early Retirement Authority for civilian employees.

They may apply until Monday, April 14. Air Force civilians were told to expect direct emails from the Acting Secretary of the Air Force and myFSS (the Air Force’s human resources platform), the service said.

Mall liquidation sale this weekend

The city of Middletown is hosting a liquidation auction at the Towne Mall this weekend, featuring items left in stores when Middletown bought the mall in 2024.

Middletown paid $10 million for the four-parcel, 32-acre mall property in July to guide development of the site off a busy part of Interstate 75. When it acquired the property, the city had no particular plans.

Details: On Saturday, a sale begins at 11 a.m. with a preview at 9 a.m. until auction time. Saturday’s auction will include the liquidation of the contents of the Funke People Store, including new coats, jeans, T-shirts and purses and more.

