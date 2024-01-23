Newsletter: Why did Homeland Security investigators search a local company?

Homeland Security executes search warrant at Moraine business

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

This story turned some heads nationally.

Search: Homeland Security investigators served a search warrant at Harco Manufacturing Friday. A Homeland Security spokesman declined to say why (or even where the warrant was served — we got that information from Moraine police.)

But: Last year, members of the U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party urged Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to take action against Qingdao Sunsong, the company that purchased Harco in 2015.

Those members accused the company of “a pattern of blatant trade fraud and tariff evasion that has had a catastrophic impact on American manufacturers.”

We’ll continue to follow this.

Riazzi sells downtown Dayton’s Steam Plant events business to Moraine catering company

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Businessman John Riazzi brought new life to a long-defunct downtown Dayton Power & Light steam generation plant nearly a decade ago. Both he and the business are embarking on a new chapter.

New owners: Riazzi told me late last week he has sold the events side of the Steam Plant business to Molly and Matt McConnell, who have based their Elite Catering business at the Mandalay banquet center.

Changes: “It’s a first-class place,” Molly McConnell said. “I am super excited to be a part of it, to be part of the neighborhood down here. It’s growing so fast. I love to see all the changes that are happening.”

NorthPoint backs out of warehouse construction plan in Tipp City

NorthPoint Development has been busy developing north of Dayton for more than a decade.

Change in plans: This next story is somewhat unusual in that NorthPoint is actually stepping away from development plans. NorthPoint had proposed constructing more than 1 million square feet of space in warehouse space north of Evanston Road.

Now, the company has abandoned those plans, city leaders were recently notified.

Reporter Nancy Bowman tells us that the final site plan approved for the project on more than 90 acres called for three large buildings.

Spec project. There were no tenants secured for the buildings, Matt Gaston of NorthPoint Development told planners.

Gaston confirmed in an email that the project would not move forward.

Local reaction to DeWine’s call for limits or ban on Delta 8 sales

Credit: Avery Kreemer Credit: Avery Kreemer

Calls from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for a ban on Delta 8, or at least more regulation on it and other cannabinoids, has left some area shop owners concerned that the governor is broadly lumping well-meaning small businesses in with bad actors.

Chris Voudris, managing partner at Vapor Haus, which operates shops around Dayton, said he agrees with the governor’s stance on keeping the product away from minors but said the governor’s illustration of the industry was narrow.

‘Knockoff’ products: “The majority of legitimate retailers do not carry these products,” he said.

Foremost Seafood in Kettering: ‘They’ve created something very special’

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Fans of seafood, take heed. Foremost Seafood in Kettering has something special going on.

Freshest quality: “We believe in taking care of the fish,” said Kristen Patterson, manager. “That means when you have display cases you’re handling the fish more than you need to. Keeping them under light is not good for them. A lot of our fish we keep whole and then cut to order and that’s how you can have the freshest quality possible.”

Please read the story.

Let me know what’s going on with your business. You can reach me at tom.gnau@coxinc.com.

Read these, too

Kettering Health CEO: Communication matters, he said.

It’s that season: Reds Caravan will visit the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Saturday.

Who’s gone two months without a loss? That would be the University of Dayton Flyers.

These are the intersections that make your pulse race: According to you.

Former Heidelberg executive in California: Vail Miller Sr. was 77.