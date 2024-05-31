Newsletter: Why Intel needs Dayton to build near Columbus

The initial phase of construction will include two factories in Licking County, just outside Columbus.

Local programs create training pipeline for Intel’s 3,000 semiconductor plant jobs

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

The new Columbus-area Intel fabrication complex may take more than an hour to reach from Dayton, but Dayton-area programs are involved in staffing and training for the project, reporter Lynn Hulsey tells us.

The challenge: “Training a workforce of 3,000 individuals for the Intel plants, ranging from technicians to engineers and managers, represents a substantial challenge,” said Mohammadreza Hadizadeh, associate professor of physics and director of the Intel-funded alliance led by Central State University.

The response: The first tranche of $17.7 million Intel allocated for a three-year period in Ohio covers eight broad alliances involving more than 80 Ohio colleges and universities, including ten in the Dayton-Springfield-Butler County region.

Also: ‘Silicon Heartland’ construction on schedule

Larry Connor to take submersible down more than two miles to visit the Titanic

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

What will local real estate investor Larry Connor do next?

A trip down to the Titanic appears to be on his to-do list.

Restless managing partner: If you’ve followed our coverage of Connor over the years, you know the principal of The Connor Group in Miami Twp. doesn’t sit still for very long. Whether it’s racing the Baja 1000, a four-day off-road race in the Mexican desert, taking a trip down to the Mariana Trench or outer space, Connor does much more than spot apartment properties poised to appreciate.

Kettering OKs measure to help defense contractor expand, add jobs

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

A measure to help a Kettering defense contracting business add new jobs has been approved.

Jobs: The Kettering City Council late Tuesday passed action for it to contract with Montgomery County and ETI-Starwin Industries for the business at 3387 Woodman Drive to “complete capital improvements” at its manufacturing site.

Read the story by Nick Blizzard.

Greater Dayton RTA proposes fare hikes; ‘Not so fast,’ riders tell agency

Greater Dayton RTA has proposed a variety of fare hikes over the next 19 months, but some observers are asking the transit service to pump the brakes on that plan.

What they’re saying: “I urge you to reconsider the proposed rate increase and explore alternative solutions that do not place an undue financial strain on those who rely on RTA services the most,” says a letter from Katie Neubert, executive director of We Care Arts, a nonprofit in Kettering that believes art can help people with disabilities, mental illness and substance abuse issues.

Please read the story.

Ramp closures on Ohio 4 and 444 near Wright-Patt first phase of $2.52M project

Highway construction near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base causing traffic to detour due to ramp closures is part of an estimated $2.52 million project set to end next year, reporter Nick Blizzard tells us.

Where: The first two parts include ramp and lane closings at the Ohio 444 and Ohio 4 interchange, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

When: They will be done this summer and fall while the third phase is set to start in spring 2025, the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

Quick hits

Ultra-endurance racer passes through Dayton on around-the-world record attempt: ‘Ohio was incredible,’ she said.

Home prices have skyrocketed: Where prices stand in 22 communities.

Dayton star Holmes makes NBA decision: David Jablonski has followed the story.

Cakes in Bellbrook: They are “simply decadent,” Natalis Jones tells us.

VA to mortgage companies: Don’t foreclose on veterans for the rest of the year