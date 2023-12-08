Newsletter: Why manufacturing is making a gigantic bounceback in this region

There’s no doubt that manufacturing faces headwinds — a shortage of skilled labor, supply chain interruptions, more.

But beware of doubting the power of manufacturing, locally and nationally. Consulting firm Deloitte reported that as of July, annual construction spending in manufacturing had reached $201 billion nationally, a 70% annual increase. Some of that may be a post-pandemic bounce back, but still, the numbers are impressive.

And locally?

Dayton-area manufacturing saw explosive growth, thanks to EV/battery investments

In a 14-county Western Ohio area, manufacturers invested nearly $6 billion in 2021 and 2022, the Dayton Region Manufacturers Association (DRMA) says in a new annual report analyzing the impact of manufacturing in the region.

Billion with a “b:” About $3.5 billion of the $5.9 billion in regional manufacturing growth is tied to the Honda/LG Energy project near Jeffersonville and SEMCORP’s plans in Sidney. SEMCORP is the largest manufacturer of lithium-ion battery separator film in the world, a component that supports phones, computers, and EV industries.

Growth: This is not typical growth.

“Last year really broke the trend,” said Matt Shimp, who oversees data and research at the Dayton Development Coalition.

Miami Twp.’s Connor Group makes Inc. magazine ‘Best in Business’ list

Doing good and doing well don’t have to be in conflict. That’s the premise behind the Inc. magazine ‘Best of Business’ list.

Making that list this year was Miami Twp. real estate investment first The Connor Group.

‘Purpose:’ The list, published this week, honors companies “for putting purpose on par with profits.”

“To cite one extraordinary example, The Connor Group, a real estate investment firm headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, built a private school in nearby Dayton, where area children below the poverty line can get a good education — and a leg up — at low or no cost,” the magazine said.

All aboard for an Amtrak expansion to Ohio?

The prospect of an expansion of Amtrack routes to Ohio is getting attention — and funding.

Sen. Sherrod Brown said this week that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration has chosen four possible new routes.

Gem-City bound? The two corridors we are located on, Cincinnati-Dayton-Columbus-Cleveland (3C+D) and the Cardinal route, have each received funding.

Third Perk closing downtown Dayton coffeehouse, owner celebrates end of era with new book

Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar is closing at 146 E. Third St. in Dayton tomorrow (Dec. 9) after a book signing event from 2 to 5 p.m.

Owner Juanita-Michelle Darden is celebrating the end of an era with the release of her book, “The People’s Coffeehouse,” restaurant and dining reporter Natalie Jones reported.

The ‘People’s Coffeehouse:’ The book pays tribute to Darden’s coffeehouse, which was previously located at 46 W. Fifth St. She said the book has been three years in the making and features customer submissions of poetry, stories and photos, highlighting their Third Perk experiences.

“I wanted people who hadn’t experienced Third Perk to understand what that feeling truly meant,” Darden said.

Legal weed: A conundrum for employers?

For employers who want to protect safety, especially in manufacturing and construction, the passage of Issue 2 and the sweeping legalization of recreational marijuana use complicates an already challenging landscape.

John Morris, executive director of the Homebuilders Association of Dayton, said the one thing employers cannot compromise is safety.

Safety: “An employer can still have a zero-tolerance policy for drug use,” Morris said. “They’re not required to accommodate an employee’s use of marijuana. They can still have drug-testing policies. They can still have zero tolerance.”

Complications: Either banning off-the-clock use or allowing it can come at a price, employers and trade groups tell us. Limiting it could reduce job applicants in a tight labor market. But allowing pot use can impact insurance costs and create challenges in making sure employees aren’t high at work.

Late breaking: Copp Systems has a new owner

CertaSite, a commercial fire protection and life safety company, said it has acquired Copp Systems, a security and fire protection business in Dayton. The acquisition is CertaSite’s sixth in Ohio.

Copp owner Bill DeFries will remain with the company. Terms of the acquisition were not released.

“CertaSite is the perfect partner to build on the foundation and legacy laid by our employees and customers,” DeFries said in a statement. “With CertaSite, we have a unique opportunity to blend our knowledge base with a technology-based platform that offers new product lines, is professional and rooted in best practices, and provides significant value for customers.”

Quick hits

Roundabout planned for busy Warren County intersection: Ed Richter has the details.

Time Magazine’s person of the year? I was the person of the year in 2006, so this is fine, I suppose.

Staying would be marvelous: Marvin Harrson Jr. has a decision to make.

Issue 2 aftermath: Higher taxes, fewer plants?

Ohio Senate passes property tax relief: The Ohio Homeowners Relief Act aims to extend the Homestead exemption.